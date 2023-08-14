The city of Monroe issued an Alert Stage 2 — Moderate Water Emergency Notice on Aug. 11, enacting mandatory water restrictions.

All water customers in the city are impacted until further notice, according to the city. Among the restrictions, water customers can only irrigate an area or zone for 15 minutes a day, and water can't be used to wash down sidewalks and other hard surfaces.

The goal is to reach a 30% reduction in water usage, according to the notice.

Severe drought conditions necessitated the action, the city says, along with heavy water usage.

"At this point in time, water plant equipment failure has reduced the city’s ability to produce water necessary for citizens at the current level of water usage," the notice says.

To read the notice, visit https://ci.monroe.or.us/2023/08/11/moderate-water-emergency-stage-2-alert. For more information, call 541-847-5175.