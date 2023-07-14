More housing could be in the works for Northwest Corvallis if city staff approves a subdivision dubbed "The Crest."

Landowner Jim Boeder, a developer and former Corvallis planning commissioner, has applied to divvy up a site at Northwest 29th Street and Bunting Drive into lots for homes.

Boeder seeks to carve the 17-acre site into around three-dozen lots for detached single units, open space and stormwater ponds, according to planning documents. Extensions of 29th Street and Silktassel Drive are also proposed.

The site is valued at $1.36 million, according to tax records, which indicate Boeder acquired the property in August 2022 for $1.1 million. It’s zoned for low-density residential development.

The application notes natural features, including landslide hazard areas, a “highly protective” riparian corridor, significant vegetation, and locally protected wetlands. Nearly 6 acres of the site will be open space, mainly along the riparian corridor, planning documents state.

The first phase of development would create 12 lots for homes greater than 1,200 square feet and three tracts for open space, community recreation, gardens and stormwater management, according to the documents.

The site would reach a total of 35 housing lots under the second phase, which includes homes greater and smaller than 1,200 square feet as well as accessory dwelling units.

A neighborhood meeting on the subdivision was held in January with at least 15 participants, planning documents state. Notes from that meeting show questions about traffic maneuverability, fire safety, oak tree removal, and the decision to go with single homes instead of multifamily units, among other concerns.

If approved, construction could begin by fall, the meeting notes state. It’s not yet clear what the future homes might cost or which builders might be involved.

Planning Division Manager Jason Yaich is slated to evaluate the application and make a decision to approve, deny, or approve with conditions sometime around Aug. 11. Once a decision is made, there’s a 12-day appeal period. An appeal would go to the City Council for review.

Those who wish to opine on the proposal may submit written testimony to planning@corvallisoregon.gov before 5 p.m. July 26.