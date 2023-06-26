Ranking city staff from Grants Pass, Springfield and Albany, New York are vying for the role of Benton County’s top employee as officials near the end of a monthslong search to permanently replace Joe Kerby.

Kerby left in March to assume a similar role in Jefferson County, Colorado, in the southwestern Denver metropolitan area. Suzanne Hoffman, who heads the Benton County Public Health Department, has been filling the top job in an interim role.

The human resources department began looking in April for someone to manage operations in the county of about 96,000 people and outlay an about $486 million budget.

A consultant told elected leaders in early June their finalists in a broad pool of applicants had visited and wanted to live in the Willamette Valley.

Aaron Cubic, an Oregon State University alum, has served as city manager in Grants Pass since 2012. He managed the city of Myrtle Creek and waste programs in Douglas and Lincoln counties.

Rachel McEneny was a budget officer before she was quickly promoted to an administrative services role in Albany, New York, where she’s worked since 2016. She directed communications for the Albany County District Attorney; for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; and directed public affairs for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services in New York.

Nancy Newton is the city manager in Springfield and worked for 16 years in Clackamas County as deputy director for a children, families and health commission; then as county administrator assistant and deputy county administrator. She was an assistant county executive and chief operating officer for Sacramento County before joining Springfield in 2020.

The candidates will answer public questions and present their vision for the Benton County job during a community interaction event 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the county’s headquarters, 4500 Research Way in Corvallis.

Related stories: