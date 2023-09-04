The long journey to overhaul public parking in Corvallis continues, with a planned phasing out of decades-old parking meters and more modern work tools for staff.

Changes could come as early as next summer following a set of city-commissioned audits that surveyed parking throughout Corvallis.

Last year, the City Council unanimously approved an increase in hourly parking rates and citation fees. The last time rates for parking meters were revised before that was in 2008, which had followed increases in 2000 and 1992.

"The primary projects for the next year will be equipment and technology-focused," new Public Parking Coordinator Maya O’Neil said in an email to Mid-Valley Media.

"The goal is to reduce paper and physical things that need to be replaced," she said.

At the Aug. 28 council work session, O’Neil said that in 2020 and 2021, the city logged 150 meter malfunctions, and this year has already matched that.

There are more than 700 parking meters in Corvallis, according to the 2021 white paper from the parking audits, which focused on rates and fees. These reported malfunctions represent more than 20% of the city’s meters.

Not-so-techy

Enforcement officers still work with outdated software, hand writing vehicle logs and transporting change from dated coin-operated meters to banks outside Corvallis because local banks will not accept it.

"Coin-operated parking meters are a single function mechanical device that has been around since 1935," O’Neil said, adding that many of the meters can no longer be repaired, as parts are becoming harder to find.

These inefficiencies offer less-than-ideal service experience to community members, particularly new students and visitors. But for the city, it's costing significant time and money, she said.

Although changes to tools and technology appear in the longer-term implementation timelines — upwards of four years — provided by the audit consultants, O’Neil said it was imperative to begin addressing the shortfalls.

"Mobile pay and digital permits will be the most visible and interactive for the public, and we hope these will prove customer-friendly," O’Neil told Mid-Valley Media later by email.

"We are hoping to have the initial implementation by next summer, but that is just an estimated timeline."

In the city’s 2024 adopted budget, parking stations and technology implementation are two of three nonrecurring projects for which about $400,000 has been budgeted.

The money will come from the city’s Parking Fund balance and will cover new pay stations, mobile pay, digital permitting, license plate recognition and related software purchases, according to O’Neil.

Alongside changes to tech will come adjustments to the Corvallis Municipal Code to account for the newer processes.

Neighborhood parking

One of the audits focused on parking near homes and the formation of permit parking districts.

According to the white paper, consultants said the residential parking districtprogram was stable, well-established and comparable to similar programs in study sample cities, including Eugene and Salem.

But they found that the language used to communicate to residents and their guests the intent and purpose of the program needs some editing to be more clear.

Changes to the code may also address the likelihood of establishing new districts and/or expanding existing ones.

The last time a new residential parking district was established was in 2010.

"Recommendations, if pursued, provide a better model for adjusting rates and communicating results," the white paper stated.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Meanwhile, the city is implementing the state-mandated Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities Program, which lifts parking minimums for new developments. The intent is to be reduce greenhouse emissions by discouraging car use but it could create more pressure on streets to carry the parking low.

The audits indicate the city will likely have to tweak some of its code for residential parking districts because of the climate-friendly program. But the changes won't be big.

"We don’t expect significant impacts to the way we implement recommendations from the parking audit," Lisa Scherf, Transportation Services Supervisor, said in an email to Mid-Valley Media.

"But we think it is likely that we will eventually turn to parking districts as a management tool beyond residential areas," she said.

Related stories: