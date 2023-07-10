The fate of a little free pantry in Corvallis remains uncertain after finding itself in the city's crosshairs.

The operator has been given until Tuesday, July 11 to either:

Spend thousands to enclose the shelves of goods so they can't be seen.

Move the operation to another area.

Close down.

As the deadline approaches, Amy Crevola has tried to find room to compromise. She's hoping it's enough.

A hub for resources and social exchange, the loss of a space would shatter the community, organizers say.

For two years Crevola has created a space for free resources out of her carport and driveway. But after recent complaints were filed with the city, Crevola’s efforts may be shut down because it doesn’t comply with the city’s zoning laws as a home business.

The whole thing has been frustrating, Crevola said, because the space isn’t a “home business,” and she isn't selling anything. She’s facilitating a space for the community, she said.

“If we had to close, a lot of connections would be lost. It would be a tragedy.” Crevola said. “It’s an important staple in the community.”

Resources

It all started as a little free library, Crevola said, pointing to the structure jutting out from her lawn. A mosaic of orange, yellow and blue tiles, mirror fragments and bottle caps decorate the free-standing bookshelf.

Across the driveway a pair of pink shoes rested on a stack of folded sweaters on a table. Clothes hung from racks inside the carport and containers held tea, coffee, condoms, deodorant, sunscreen and their corresponding drawers neatly labeled.

Beans and pasta lined the pantry shelf under the words, “Take what you need, leave what you can.” Inside the mini fridge there are eggs, tomatoes, apples and fresh spinach.

Now, “it’s a little free library that exploded,” Crevola said, her silver hair pulled into a knot with a pencil.

The space has been open 24/7, Crevola said. And that’s important because many services are closed on the weekends.

“It’s meant to be a zero barrier to access to needs,” Crevola said.

A social worker, Crevola has always had a passion for people. Not everyone that comes to Roadside Moon is experiencing homelessness, she said. But many of them are or are of lower income.

The 20-year Corvallis resident also had her own experience with housing insecurity when she was raising five kids on her own and living with a friend trying to make ends meet, she said.

Many of the people who pass through tell her of how they just moved into their van because rent went up, she said.

Some just stop in for a free warm drink, she said. One person, an insomniac, likes to visit in the middle of the night for a cup of tea, she said.

Community

But more than a place for people to come by and pick up some basic needs items, Crevola offers her friendship and a listening ear, she said, seated on an upholstered chair beneath a tree. Across from her is a loveseat and a gingham sofa chair.

She has invited people to sit and just talk with her here, she said. It’s a space where “people are looking after one another.”

Carla Schmidt has both donated and taken from Roadside Moon, and she has come away feeling like she has gained something.

“It’s helped me immensely. It’s helped pull me out of my shell,” she said.

Schmidt started coming by to get clothing and gifts for her grandchildren. On a fixed income, every little thing helps, she said.

And then, it became more than a place for basic needs. It became a place to be seen.

Schmidt had been the sole caregiver to her sister who had cancer. Her whole life revolved around her, she said.

“When she passed away, I felt like a fish out of water,” she said.

Schmidt described herself as having a “stray cat” personality. She felt anti-social and had difficulty trusting people, she said.

But that started to change when she frequented Roadside Moon. Speaking with Crevola changed her perspective and made her want to open up to people more, she said.

She wanted to pay the warmth and generosity forward. Schmidt began to bring items to Roadside Moon for others to use: food, household items and plants, she said.

She would come to chat, pick up a peanut butter sandwich or help fold and tidy up, she said.

Schmidt had been unhoused before in both Corvallis and Sweet Home, she said.

“You don’t know everyone’s story,” she said. “”If this place was open when I was homeless, it would have given me hope.”

Crevola’s work isn't thankless. In fact, she has a whole box full of thank you letters, labeled “happy notes.” Some scrawled on the back of ramen packages, others on notebook paper.

And lately, she is getting messages on the daily, especially when word spread about the potential closure of Roadside Moon.

Opposition

A letter from the city cited Crevola for exterior displays, outside storage of merchandise or materials, commercial activity and excessive traffic and noise.

Roadside Moon violates city code because of the zone it is in, Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta said. Zoning dictates the type of "land uses" are allowed in an area. And Roadside Moon is in a residential area.

Even more than that, the property is zoned for low density housing, one of the more restrictive zones, Bilotta said by email. If a use isn’t specifically permitted, then it is not allowed.

Many of the community services that serve people who are unhoused fall under the land use category of “social services,” but that isn’t permitted in the low-density residential zone, he said.

The zoning does allow for home businesses, he said.

“Choosing to call this a home business is a way to allow the use, not disallow it,” he said.

For Crevola, it’s been a frustrating process, because she isn’t selling anything and doesn’t think “home business” is a fair category to describe what is happening at her property. She feels that there could be another category that could better fit its unique circumstances.

But Bilotta said an exchange in funds isn’t a requirement of a “home business.”

Calling Roadside Moon a home business "is good for the property owner in this instance, because it allows the city to use home business as a potential regulatory pathway to allow the use,” he said.

Those regulations would ensure that it is “operated in a manner that is compatible with its neighborhood and won’t generate community complaints,” Bilotta said.

Crevola also finds it frustrating that there are many people with items on their driveway in the area that also are not in compliance with the code but do not have to change anything because the system is complaint-based.

Crevola had been complaint-free for two years — until about two months ago, that is, she said.

What she really wants is a mediation session with the complainant, Crevola said, believing that would be a more effective way of resolving the dispute. The city of Hillsboro, for example, has such a process. In Corvallis there are mediation services, but they aren't meant for violations in city code, according to an email Crevola received from attorney representing the city, Catherine Pratt.

To become a “home business” that is code-compliant, some operational changes are needed. One of them would have Crevola eliminating open storage in the front yard and converting the partially enclosed carport into a fully enclosed service area, so that the activities take place inside.

But that’s easier said than done, Crevola said. The way she sees it, her two options are to either have Roadside Moon be off-site or enclose her carport. Both would require thousands of dollars, she said.

For now, a multicolored tarp closes off the carport from passersby's view. Crevola isn't sure if it will suffice since it blocks off her carport but is not a door. She finds out on Tuesday.

Neighbor Aaron Coles, an ally, said he hopes it's enough.

The city gave Crevola until Tuesday to comply or face possible civil penalties. She's been angling for an extension, but it was not granted, she said on Monday, July 10.

It’s been a confusing process. Crevola said she wrote a letter to appeal the violations, but she doesn't feel like she has gotten a clear answer on what that process looks like, and some of her questions have gone unanswered.

It is rare for the perpetrators of residential zoning violations to face civil penalties, but technically speaking, the code states those penalties could be as high as $1,000 — and the violator can face additional penalties every 30 days, Bilotta said.

In most instances the city wants to work together in encouraging residents to comply, and he feels confident Roadside Moon could make some changes that would make the use legit, he said.

Crevola hopes the solutions won’t compromise the service Roadside Moon offers and won’t cost her money. She has sought legal advice from the Institute of Justice, a Virginia-based, nonprofit public interest law firm which sent a letter to the city. But she's hoping the legal entanglements stop there.

She just wants to continue to keep the space open for the community. But she realizes she will have to make some changes to comply to the city code. On Monday, the carport was curtained off, and goods have been reduced with none in the driveway.

There are some things Crevola is not willing to change. There will still be 24/7 access to drinking water and a few basics, such as period products, protein bars and condoms, tucked into the street facing cupboard with doors, similar to the free library.

“It’s discouraging to fight so hard for something that does such good,” Coles said.

Staff writer Cody Mann contributed to this report.

