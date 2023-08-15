The city of Corvallis has designated the City Hall front plaza along Madison Avenue and city parks — except those classified as “natural areas” — as sleeping or rest areas for unhoused individuals.

This is in accordance with state legislation that took effect July 1, to protect unhoused Oregonians from fines and arrest for resting or sleeping on public property when they have no other available options.

The legislation followed a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling to allow unhoused persons to sleep, sit, lay down, stay warm and dry on public property.

The ruling out of Idaho, and one following it out of Grants Pass, said it's cruel and unusual punishment not to allow people to sleep and said cities couldn't enforce anticamping ordinances if unhoused people had no where else to go.

The Oregon Legislature then codified the rulings, although it allowed cities to come up with "time, place and manner" restrictions on acceptable resting areas.

In June, the City Council approved a time, place and manner ordinance but didn't say where the "place" component would be, instead, giving the city manager the power to determine the location at a later date.

In an email, City Manager Mark Shepard said the front plaza of the City Hall was selected to put the space to use in the off-hours.

“Our goal was to comply with the state law and utilize public spaces in a way that allows everyone to continue to use those public spaces by providing some guidance and asking everyone to follow some basic rules,” Shepard wrote.

All city parks, except in the places considered “natural areas,” have also been designated as sleeping areas.

“Our entire parks system is another situation where there is public space that is closed overnight and therefore could be repurposed without interfering with its primary recreational use if everyone follows the sleeping area rules,” Shepard wrote.

Resting or sleeping, Shepard stressed, is distinct from camping. Illegal camping is still prohibited. The city has no plans to designate a permanent campsite for unhoused Corvallis residents as of now, he said.

And while city parks are open to be used as rest areas, he said, ballfields, playgrounds, trails, sidewalks, picnic tables, benches or the insides of restrooms are not.

In addition, rest or sleeping activities cannot block access to public right of way nor should gear be set up in areas at risk of flash floods or where they can potentially cause damage to trees or other protected vegetation, he said.

There are no restrictions as to what types of sleeping gear are allowed in these designated areas, according to Shephard, although tents and sleeping bags are common.

But unhoused individuals have to gather all their belongings and return the sleeping or rest area to its original state upon leaving as per "Sleeping Area Guidelines."

How long they are allowed to rest in these areas hinges on a number of factors. At the City Hall plaza, individuals can set up to sleep or rest between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. when the building is closed for business and to the public.

At the city parks, the hours appear to be flexible.

The state legislation mandates the city's time, place and manner restrictions be objectively reasonable.

“Although sleeping is most common overnight, if the city didn’t have an area that was available for sleeping during the day, it could be perceived as an unreasonable standard,” Shepherd wrote.

“However, even though there are no time restrictions in the park, that doesn’t legalize illegal camping," Shepard wrote. "If you are using the Sleeping Area program, then it needs to be for the intended legal purpose, which would likely be around 7-10 hours during a typical 24-hour period for most people.”

According to the city manager, decentralizing the sleeping areas allows for geographic equity for unhoused individuals. Instead of requiring that people travel to a single location to rest or sleep, they can take advantage of the closest program.

It also decentralizes the impacts on the community, according to Shepard.

“Designating a few parks could send the message that we are asking a small portion of the community to shoulder the burden of addressing this issue,” he wrote.

Conduct at the parks or the City Hall plaza under the Sleeping Area program will follow already existing park rules around pets and noise levels. The use of flames for heating is prohibited, as is smoking, vaping, drug use and any illegal activity.

Sanitation-wise, unhoused individuals will have access to available trash cans and public restrooms near City Hall and in various parks.

“Just in the last month or so, the Parks & Recreation Department has added four new 'sanitation stations' in more heavily utilized areas near the downtown area,” according to Shephard.

“These sanitation stations include designated trash receptacles and a gravel area to drop bagged trash to be picked up by park staff on a regular weekday route, in an effort to reduce uncollected trash and debris.”

