A little free pantry in northwest Corvallis has a temporary reprieve from the city regarding code violations.

Roadside Moon began as a Little Free Library in the summer of 2020. It’s grown to something more substantial — a resource hub for those in need, stocked with a range of supplies from food to clothes and beyond.

But after complaints about the operation were filed with the city, Roadside Moon’s founder Amy Crevola feared the city might shut her down. Crevola is 20-year Corvallis resident and social worker who provides remote therapy from her home.

The free pantry is run from her carport.

What was an open-air display of goods is now closed off behind a series of colorful curtains. The city considers Roadside Moon to be a home business. Given the neighborhood zoning, city code prohibits exterior displays, outside storage of merchandise or materials, and commercial activity.

City staff have now temporarily suspended enforcement actions against Crevola based on progress she’s made toward code compliance, according to a letter sent to her by city staff Monday afternoon, July 10.

“We have no desire to needlessly issue financial penalties if there is a collaborative solution available,” Community Development Director Paul Bilotta wrote in the letter.

The progress isn’t enough to consider the matter fully resolved yet, but it’s enough to keep working on a solution, Bilotta noted.

“It is clear that you have taken some actions with your operations to attempt to become more code-compliant,” Bilotta wrote. “We have had four different community members file complaints, but hopefully some of the steps you have already taken will start to reduce some of the tension in your neighborhood.”

In more complex code enforcement cases, the city will often meet as many times as needed to find potential paths to compliance, Bilotta wrote.

Crevola said several people have reached out to help with constructing some sort of shed or structure to obscure the public view of her carport and keep the free pantry compliant with city code.

She’s also planning a GoFundMe for the project. And she’s contacted a mediator to facilitate a conversation with neighbors.

“I am feeling hopeful,” Crevola said.

