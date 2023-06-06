It was a full house for Corvallis officials discussing homelessness Monday evening, June 5.

Part of a busy agenda that kept the City Council at the dais for nearly six hours, including a closed-door executive session, the city held a public hearing about changes to local law under state legislation.

More than 50 community members filed into the council chambers, with a number of people standing in the back of the room for more than two hours as the council worked its way to the hot topic of the night.

Passed in 2021, House Bill 3115 protects homeless Oregonians from fines or arrest for sheltering or resting on public property. Court precedents behind the bill found it was cruel and unusual punishment to criminalize sleeping in public when there’s no other option.

Following a round of public comment calling for the changes to be rejected or temporary in order to get more input, councilors voted 8-1 approving an ordinance amending city code to align with the state law that takes effect July 1 as ORS 195.530.

Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd opposed the vote to force a second reading, allowing more time to work up potential amendments and revise the ordinance before implementation.

Several councilors shared concerns about the ordinance’s details and transparency, but acknowledged the need to get something on the books before the deadline, calling it a step in the right direction.

The council approved two amendments to the ordinance: the first directing city staff to work with social services providers on the details of when, where and how people can rest in public, and the second making the ordinance temporarily effective, slated to last 180 days.

“I think if we have it as a temporary basis, then we are required to have the conversations, and we give it a time limit,” Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis said.

A follow-up motion from Ellis, tabled until the ordinance passes, directs city staff to coordinate with the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (known as HOPE) on reviewing the ordinance and related materials and gathering feedback.

The ordinance delegates the council’s policy-making authority to City Manager Mark Shepard to choose public property for homeless people to rest at without criminal consequences. It also grants Shepard the authority to determine the time, place and manner in which public property might be used by homeless people for resting.

City officials were criticized at a May 15 meeting over what homeless advocate Tim Roach said was a behind-the-scenes approach to discussing implementation of the state law as well as the short period of time the community has been given for feedback. He also balked at empowering the city manager.

Roach called on the council to have city staff partner with social services agencies on reviewing and implementing changes. A similar request was made in a letter sent to the council and signed by numerous local service agencies.

That message was amplified during the public hearing Monday. Speaking for the crowd, several prominent community members stepped up to ask the council for a more cooperative approach, including social services agency leaders, homeless advocates and retired Benton County Sheriff Jim Swinyard.

“Rather than invest in collaborative and root-cause solutions, we exist in a repetitive cycle of whack-a-mole (a reference to homeless camp sweeps),” Swinyard told the council. “Service providers hold meetings, make recommendations, ask for collaboration. Often their voices are marginalized or deemed unnecessary.”

