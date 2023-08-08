Therapists looking to set up psilocybin centers in Corvallis won't have to be mindful of their proximity to schools, the City Council decided Monday, Aug. 7, one of two tweaks to local laws that concern the magic mushrooms.

The council first passed an ordinance in November following the 2020 statewide initiative that made Oregon the first in the nation to legally allow therapeutic use of psilocybin.

The measure featured a two-year pause button. The Oregon Health Authority began first training and then licensing providers just this year.

But at the time Corvallis had passed its related law — which prohibited psilocybin centers within 1,000 feet of schools and publicly owned playfields — “the outstanding issue was the fact that the Oregon Health Authority hadn’t finalized all of their rules and regulations related to how psilocybin would be regulated for administrative session purposes,” Deputy Attorney Catherine Pratt told councilors this week.

The newly amended local ordinance instead lists out zoning areas as defined in the city's Land Development Code where psilocybin production and treatment service centers will be allowed.

As part of the process to obtain a license from OHA, a psilocybin treatment service center, as well as production and processing centers, must demonstrate that local zoning laws allow the presence of such a facility.

Pratt said the need for the change became apparent when the city received a request for a land use compatibility statement after the OHA opened its license application portal.

While the revised city ordinance removes the distance rules pertaining to schools, the OHA will still be in charge of and in a better position to accurately assess and regulate how close to elementary and secondary school grounds these facilities will be situated, Pratt said.

City leaders also changed the type of land use the centers represent to a “medical service.”

Using the “medical service” classification, Pratt said, is a way to differentiate the administering of psilocybin at treatment centers from other personal use-type facilities, like bars.

As a medical service, psilocybin treatment service centers will be allowed in business, commercial and mixed-use zones, which typically accommodate both homes and shops. In a mixed-use building, a treatment service center may only be located in a space designated for commercial uses.

The changes still require some buffer zones and restrictions; a treatment service center may not be located:

Within 300 feet of the property line of a city park.

Within 1,000 feet of the property line of another psilocybin treatment service center.

Within an accessory dwelling unit on a lot whose primary use is residential.

Within the same tenant space as any marijuana-related business or business license for the retail sale of alcohol.

Meanwhile, psilocybin production and processing centers, which the ordinance considers a “horticulture” use and sub-use of “agriculture,” will be allowed mixed use transitional zones, limited industrial and general industrial zones, intensive industrial zone and mixed-use employment zone.

Locations where a production and processing facility cannot be located include:

Within 300 feet of the property line of a city park.

Within a zone that permits horticulture for personal use as an accessory use.

Final approval of psilocybin licenses comes from OHA.

The second change in how Corvallis will regulate psilocybin centers was brought forward by Ward 3 City Councilor Hyatt Lytle, who proposed increasing the hours of operations.

As written in November, Corvallis would have restricted the hours to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Lytle suggested 6 a.m. to midnight.

Lytle felt the original time was arrived at somewhat arbitrarily during prior deliberations, she said. Amending the hours would allow more residents to receive the benefits of psilocybin treatment, she added.

Ward 4 City Councilor Gabe Shepherd, who had voted in November against longer hours, said with more OHA regulations in place, he's OK with a longer business day.

Oregon law, Pratt said, requires clients remain within the treatment service center and in the presence of a facilitator for a designated number of hours following the administering of psilocybin.

A client who ingests less than 5 mg of psilocybin must remain in the facility for at least an hour, and a client who ingests 25 to 50 mg of psilocybin must do so for at least six hours.

Subsequent OHA regulations also mandate a certain number of facilitators be present during a treatment session. An individual session must take place in the presence of one facilitator.

In group sessions where less than 5 mg of psilocybin has been ingested, there must be one facilitator for every 25 clients. In group sessions where 35to 50 mg of psilocybin has been ingested, there must be at least one facilitator for every two clients.

Video surveillance cannot take the place of an in-person facilitator.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Corvallis, Philomath and Benton County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Ward 8 City Councilor Tracey Yee was in support of the extension to allow more residents who, for instance, have regular 9-to-5 jobs, time to receive psilocybin treatment if they so desire.

Councilors voted unanimously to extend the operation hours of psilocybin treatment service centers from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Only the species psilocybe cubensis will be legal. In spite of skepticism and misconceptions, experts believe a history of safe use with careful regulation guiding its cultivation, processing and administration makes psilocybin a much low-risk therapeutic respite particularly in difficult cases of anxiety and depression.

Psilocybin has also shown promise in helping curb tobacco and alcohol abuse.

Related stories: