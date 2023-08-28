As summer slowly makes its exit, the city of Corvallis is ushering in new changes to the annual leaf collection program.

The changes come after receiving feedback from community members — especially from the cycling community — as well as City Hall staff reflection about how to better its current operations.

Because the city partners with Republic Services, the timing also affords the city a chance to work on possible changes with the hauler's franchise agreement, which is set to renew in January 2024.

More than 500 community members responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Public Works Department in February.

Feedback from the community and a few councilors indicated the desire for a later-running program to cater to the increased volume of leaves during the fall.

Among all the cities in western Oregon, Corvallis collects leaves the earliest, Public Works Director Jeff Blaine wrote in a memo to the council, which discussed the issue at the Thursday, Aug. 24 work session.

According to Blaine, both staff and Republic Services saw the need to introduce a later start time. They are proposing that collection begin the last full week of October.

Also recommended was extending the eight-week program an extra two weeks.

Starting later and adding extra time means the program will run well into December without conflicting with Christmas tree collection, which will take place the first week of January under the new schedule.

Based on feedback from the council, these changes to the schedule and duration will go into effect this fall and be incorporated into the new franchise agreement with Republic Services next January.

What to do about bike lanes

Cyclists voiced their consternation with the program, asking city leaders to ban residents from creating their leaf piles in bike lanes — or stop collection on streets with bike lanes altogether.

Leaf piles in bike lanes pose a hazard to bikers across the city, especially during winter when the rains come, according to questionnaire responses.

While leaf collection for most neighborhoods is weekly, on streets with bike lanes, Republic Services is required to collect them daily "in a manner that minimizes disruption of use and maximizes safety," according to Blaine.

"What this is intended to do is to help keep the bike lanes clear and help mitigate against people who don’t follow the program rules," Blaine said at the meeting.

Following conversations with Republic Services, one new idea is to introduce drop-off sites, Blaine said.

"Our hope is that some property owners take advantage of this and not utilize the bike lanes," he said at the meeting.

Blaine asked the council to consider whether it wanted to stop leaf collection on streets with curbside bike lanes altogether or see how the new changes work out.

He added that there are 60 miles of roads in Corvallis with bike lanes and approximately 2,500 residential properties adjacent to those bike lanes.

That means that although 25% of respondents said they supported ceasing leaf collection on streets with bike lanes, a significant portion of the community will be affected if collection stops, he said.

He enumerated several downsides to a bike lane ban.

One complicating wrinkle, Blaine said, is what to do about streets with bike lanes on one side and offset parking on the other.

"One thing to keep in mind here is that collection services are funded through base solid waste fees. So everybody is paying the same amount, but they’ll be getting a different level of service," Blaine said.

He also said that if collection stops from private properties, leaves from trees and adjacent private trees will still end up on the public right of way. Then it becomes the problem of the city's Public Works Department, which doesn't have the resources, human or financial, to deal with it.

"On the sidewalk side of things, we could lean on the municipal code, which requires property owners to keep the sidewalks clear of leaves," Blaine said. "But in the process, we will have increased demand for enforcement and likely some lengthy compliance times."

Complicating matters further, to cite a resident for not picking up leaves requires the compliance officer to observe the action of placing the leaves incorrectly.

Council deliberation

Ward 6 Councilor Laurie Chaplen said that she is inclined to have leaf collection on streets with bike lanes remain.

"People put out leaves because of their work schedule. So they’re going to put leaves out and do their yard work on a dry day, or when they can. I do, and I know a lot of my neighbors do. And any reduction in service, I’m not going there," Chaplin said.

Ward 7 Councilor Paul Shaffer said he was uncomfortable with having differing policies that will require some residents to take their leaves to drop-off sites.

"There’s a fairness in workload here that’s troubling," Shaffer said at the meeting, adding it's important to consider that residents may not have the kinds of vehicles needed to haul leaves to a drop-off site.

Offering a different point of view, Ward 8 Councilor Tracey Yee said it was ridiculous that residents can deposit piles of leaves in the bike lanes and sidewalks, as they are active lanes of travel.

"Should we allow people to leave a pile of leaves on the right side of a road?" Yee asked.

Councilor Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5 said the conversation of the bike lanes and safety was broader than leaf piles.

"It’s everything in the bike lanes that makes riding around town hazardous. And if we’re serious about active transportation, and we want people to ride their bikes, they have to feel safe in the bike lanes," she said.

The conversation didn't sit well with community member Wendy Byrne. Speaking during the public comments, she said the councilors' comments did not incite confidence from community members like her who don't drive.

"I think we need to look at this in a modern approach as to what is the best way for people on bikes to get around," Byrne said.

The council could not reach consensus.

With the added proposal of a drop-off site, the item will return to the council at a later meeting, according to Councilor Gabe Shepherd.

For now, Republic Services' proposed renewal language is remains the same, Blaine said.

"If that ends up changing, we’ve got plenty of time before the next season that we can change direction," he said.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct the spelling of two sources' last names.

