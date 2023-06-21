Corvallis is officially in line with state law that requires cities to provide a place for the unhoused to sleep.

Where that place will be is not yet clear.

Concerned citizens once again filled the chamber for a Corvallis City Council vote updating homeless regulations Tuesday, June 20.

It was the second reading of an ordinance that ultimately passed 8-0, amending city code to align with a state law protecting homeless Oregonians. Ward 7 Councilor Paul Shaffer was absent from the nine-member body. The law takes affect July 1.

House Bill 3115, passed in 2021, prohibits fining or arresting homeless people who rest or take temporary shelter on public property. Court precedents behind the bill found it was cruel and unusual punishment to criminalize sleeping in public when there’s no other option.

The first vote on the ordinance took place during a June 5 council meeting with a similarly full house. A series of speakers gave public testimony asking the council to better involve social services providers and make the ordinance temporary. Because the vote that day was not unanimous, a second vote was required.

The ordinance gives City Manager Mark Shepard the power to choose public property where people can rest without facing criminal consequences. It also grants Shepard the authority to set the rules regarding the time, place and manner in which people may make use of the as-yet unidentified property.

Amendments made to the ordinance at the June 5 meeting direct city staff to work with social services organizations on the details of when, where and how people can rest in public, and also made the ordinance temporary, slated to last 180 days.

An additional amendment proposed Tuesday night directed the city manager to work with social services providers, including Unity Shelter and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, in determining the when, where and how of the program, as well as notifying the City Council of decisions on a monthly basis.

It passed 5-3, opposed by Councilors Gabe Shepherd, Ward 4; Tony Cadena, Ward 9; and Jan Napack, Ward 1. The opposing councilors did not want to name specific organizations in the ordinance, preferring a more generalized direction to staff.

There was some discussion about an amendment to accommodate people who are resting in vehicles in park parking lots, but proposed changes to the ordinance failed to gain traction.

There was some consensus toward exploring a program to allow such resting, but general opposition to the amendment, which failed 2-6 with support only coming from Shepherd and Ward 2 Councilor Briae Lewis.