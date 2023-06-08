Corvallis officials have unanimously approved a $261 million budget for the coming fiscal year, but the city is spending money faster than it makes it.

The budget increased 7.47%, around $18 million, with $203 million in projected revenue this fiscal cycle.

That leaves a $57.8 million gap, up from the $37.8 million difference in expenditures and revenue in the previous fiscal year, in which the overall budget increased by $60.4 million. Projected revenue is down more than $900,000 from 2022.

The city draws on its “ending funding balance,” essentially money left over from prior years, to fill its funding holes. That balance is projected to dip to just over $100 million.

Some of the spending hike is attributed to around 17 new full-time staff positions between the Fire Department, Public Works and Community Development as well as increased hours for existing positions with the library and the Parks & Recreation Department.

Added staff positions:

.25 FTE in the Library Department

4 FTE in Public Works

10 FTE in the Fire Department

1 FTE in Community Development

1.5 FTE in Parks & Recreation

But two other major financial factors were highlighted during budget meetings in May: persistent high inflation and a lack of planning for growth and infrastructure needs. The city has been discussing how to address $255 million in facilities upgrades for its aging buildings.

In March, City Manager Mark Shepard told the City Council a course correction was needed because the city hasn’t adequately invested in people, processes, technology, systems and performance management. He said without change, organizational failure is not a matter of if, but when and how.

Fee hikes to support city services were approved by the City Council in December. The fees — 10 in total appearing on monthly city service bills — support infrastructure, public safety, and urban forestry.

Most of the fee hikes will hit residents in February, but one of the biggest increases — police services — was delayed until July because of council concerns about undercutting Benton County’s justice system improvement bond, which failed in the May special election.

In total, the city projects more than $40.5 million in annual revenue from the fees, up around $5.6 million with the 2023 increases, according to staff reports, which show the average residential bill rising from around $105 to around $125.

Taxable assessed value is projected to grow 3.75% for both the city’s property tax and its local option levy, according to a staff report. The lodging is up as post-pandemic travel rebounds and also due to the city contracting with the state to collect those taxes.

The five-year capital improvement program is budgeted for $59.9 million, reflecting a $7.8 million increase (nearly 15%) from the previous year. City staff say a 2023 methodology change under which full project amounts are budgeted in their first year will allow more flexibility and the timing of bids to be more advantageous to the city.