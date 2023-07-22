The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced that the westernmost pedestrian multiuse path under Corvallis’ Van Buren Bridge will close Friday, July 21 for two weeks.

Vegetation and trees are being cleared to prepare for building a temporary detour bridge. Alternate routes will be marked.

This is a two-week temporary change to the pedestrian route. Pedestrians and bicyclists traveling south will use the mid-block crossing on First Street to access Riverfront Park. The pedestrian path under the east side of the bridge has been closed since the project started earlier this summer.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Further information is available at the Van Buren Bridge construction online open house, https://odotopenhouse.org/vbb-construction.

Related stories: