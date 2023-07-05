Benton County will try to build a smaller courthouse, now delayed by up to a year, even though the state agency funding about 40% of the project has asked for more space than officials have proposed.

Because the local government can't afford it, it will return to the state to plead its case.

County officials said they were seeking to reduce costs associated with the first component of a proposed criminal justice campus in North Corvallis.

But negotiations with the Oregon Judicial Department yielded a demand for an additional 1,818 square feet that would cost $3.3 million more, which the county doesn’t have, Benton’s public works director said on Wednesday, July 5.

“We are short of funds, and the state is short of funds,” Gary Stockhoff said.

The county centered a 35,682-square-foot courthouse as the first phase in a proposed suite of law enforcement buildings that in February represented an about $65.2 million outlay.

Benton County voters shot down a $110 million bond measure in May that would have funded a new jail and sheriff's office — second-phase construction at the campus and the centerpiece in what the county has called the Justice System Improvement Project.

In looking at the plans for the courthouse and district attorney's office — construction of which wasn't tied to the bond — the state judicial branch instead said it needs 37,500 square feet, which would put the project at about $80.5 million.

That leaves the county with a total demand of $48.4 million with $45.15 million funded.

Benton County looked for ways to cut costs by reducing the footprint of the offices of the district attorney.

“The D.A. has given up everything he can give up,” Stockhoff said. “There is nothing left for him to give up.”

The county will counter the Judicial Department by asking for 4,182 fewer square feet than first proposed, bringing Benton’s funding need down to $45.14 million.

County elected leaders on Wednesday directed staff to take a smaller, redesigned courthouse back to the Judicial department. District attorney’s offices in both proposals are an additional 8,000 square feet.

Stockhoff said the county already has committed money to a site where a judge in December ordered a property owner to cede about 28 acres of mostly farmland.

County officials envision a centralized site for its criminal justice system, starting with the building that will take over for the 134-year-old courthouse likely to collapse in an earthquake and the district attorney’s office.

The courthouse and prosecutor offices carried an estimated $58 million price tag when proposed, paid with $33 million in loans and the rest from a state budget allocation.

In a report to the county Board of Commissioners, staff said delayed construction, redesign fees, and the potential price of running fiber optic lines to the site all have escalated estimated costs.

Benton budgeted about 10%, about $5.5 million, into the project as contingency funding, with some additions proposed by the county’s construction manager, Portland-based Otak.

The county could back out of its commitment, staff said, but potentially forfeits $31.2 million in state funding committed to completing the courthouse as it was pitched to the Oregon Judicial Department.

Backing out also would leave the land seized by Benton County under state takings law with no plans, a potentially problematic from a legal standpoint.

One thing commissioners said they wouldn't do is separate the district attorney’s office from the courthouse to save money.

“It’s not operationally efficient, since the work of the district attorney is in the courthouse,” Commissioner Xan Augerot said.

