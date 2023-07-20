A Benton County shelter plan for severe weather kept hundreds of unhoused people out of the cold this past winter.

Following a request for proposals to run an inclement weather shelter program failed to deliver an acceptable plan, the county contracted a Corvallis nonprofit to do the work.

FHC Faith, Hope & Charity Inc. stepped up to the task of finding lodging for unsheltered people at three undisclosed partner hotels in the city, and when that wasn’t enough, the group turned to a local church as well.

Feedback from those served was mostly positive.

“We heard a lot of ‘my stuff was safe; I was safe,’” April Holland, interim county Health Department director, told Corvallis City Council members at a meeting Monday, July 17.

The emergency shelter program was only activated when the weather hit one of three benchmarks:

Overnight temperatures dipped to 30 degrees or below.

When an inch of snow fell within 24 hours.

When freezing rain lasted through the night.

“To be completely honest with you, I don’t know what this is going to look like in the years to come,” Holland said. “It’s likely going to look different than it did last winter,” she said as she presented data to city officials.

Designed with only hotel rooms in mind, the program quickly expanded to include congregate shelter to meet needs. Holland said the nonprofit branched out thanks to cooperation from First Christian Church, which facilitated congregate shelter at its Southwest Madison Street location.

“This allowed an ability to meet individuals’ needs in a way that really we didn’t anticipate,” Holland said. “Congregate sheltering is suitable for some clients but not all, and the same goes for hotel sheltering.”

There were some success stories from the shelter program:

A family of four living in a vehicle stayed while awaiting acceptance to transitional housing. The father found a job during their stay.

Two pregnant couples with substance use disorders accepted treatment services and are working on housing.

A woman was brought to a substance use treatment facility in Eugene.

A man was accepted into transitional housing.

A campsite labeled the “most intense” in the area was empty for two days.

“We predominantly heard that people really valued having a warm and safe place when it was awful outside,” Holland said.

The program was active a total of 17 nights between Jan. 28 and March 25, averaging 48 people who were sheltered per night and peaking at 69 at the end of February and early March.

A total of 804 “guest nights” were counted. Half of those nights required both hotel room stays and congregate overflow.

A total of 322 people stayed in hotels through the program, and 154 stayed at the church.

For hotel stays, the average age of the sheltered was 41, with a range between infants and 75 years old. 59% identified as men. Holland cited overrepresentation among Black (8% of clients, 1.1% of population) and Native (7% of clients, .7% of population) communities.

Asked to self-report on mental health and substance abuse, 84% of hotel guests said they had mental health diagnoses and concerns, and 67% said they had substance use disorder diagnoses and concerns.

Sixty-three percent reported both issues combined. Only 16% reported being connected to case management or treatment for either condition.

For church stays, the average guest age was 40, with a range between 6 and 85 years old. Sixty-six percent identified as men. Holland again cited overrepresentation of Black (3% of clients, 1.1% of population) and Native (6% of guests, .7% of population) communities.

“There was a night when there was a young person who was accommodated with a family in a secure separate room,” Holland said. “It wasn’t intended to be a family facility.”

In terms of self-reporting, 72% of church guests said they had mental health diagnoses and concerns, and 80% said they had substance use disorder diagnoses and concerns. Sixty-five percent reported both issues. Just 22% reported being connected to case management or treatment.

Initially budgeted for $50,000 by Benton County, the shelter program spent $76,375 over the course of the winter. It came to $95 average per guest night, and $3,814 average per activation night. It took $11,541 in startup expenses to get the program running, and $64,834 to cover the stays.

Holland recently shared client feedback with the Corvallis City Council that included remarks such as, “It gave me hope about better options.” Another person heralded “the ability to use internet to job search and to recollect my self-respect and recognize who I am in a mirror.”

“The connection to resources that we saw was a real eye-opener for me and a real opportunity,” she said.

There were some downsides, Holland conceded, saying it wasn’t all “unicorns and roses.” Some of the hotel rooms were smoked in, resulting in $250 cleaning fees.

Some rooms were slightly damaged, some arguments resulted in people being asked to leave, and some room swapping happened when people weren’t getting along.

Holland credited the program’s success to Faith, Hope & Charity and lots of volunteers, including those from Unity Shelter and Community Services Consortium as well as other community supporters.