Benton County will hire an Albany, New York public servant and former communications director to a U.S. senator to carry out local government policy.

The county’s elected board agreed to extend an offer July 25 to Rachel McEneny for the post of county administrator.

“I am your next county administrator,” McEneny said by phone Tuesday.

Benton County agreed to pay McEneny $201,705, signing a five-year contract that offers potential raises after performance reviews at 6 months and every year after that.

She joins the county Oct. 2.

McEneny will take up management while the county is undertaking some of its most far-reaching infrastructure and policy changes in years.

Joe Kerby held the job for about five and a half years, overseeing the yearslong, nearly $200 million effort to overhaul the county’s criminal justice system; and a close look at government and dump manager’s obligations to one another after Benton’s planning commission rejected a proposed expansion at Coffin Butte Landfill.

The county also will examine how its profit-driven organs can make up apparent revenue shortfalls after increased costs affected the budgets at Benton’s network of community health centers and vehicle maintenance shop.

Kerby left March 14 for a job managing Jefferson County, Colorado — a jurisdiction of 3,287 employees and 583,000 residents in the southwestern corner of the Denver metropolitan area.

Benton County appointed interim health department director Suzanne Hoffman to manage the government. She retires at the end of August.

Chief Finance Officer Rick Crager will fill in for one month in September before McEneny starts the position on a permanent basis.

McEneny was among two finalists who would potentially fill the county’s top employee job, carrying out policy at the behest of the board of commissioners and managing the outlay over the next two years of an about $168 million budget.

She started at the New York capital city as a budget officer in 2016, when the city assumed its budget would fall short by $20 to $23 million.

“We can’t tax our way out of problems anymore,” McEneny said. “Revenue is difficult.”

McEneny said she learned to look at new sources of income, like payments in lieu of taxes from typically untaxed entities like major universities and hospitals. Those are organizations that typically rely on public services like utilities or roads but don’t necessarily pay for their demand on city or county budgets.

“We couldn’t have the residents carry the burden of paying,” McEneny said.

Albany received $12.5 million legislative funding to compensate the city for non-taxable property where the state of New York and tax-exempt organizations own around 60% of the land. The funds eventually will come from payments in lieu of taxes on the Empire State Plaza.

Oregon State University covers around 530 acres at its Corvallis campus.

McEneny climbed to the rank of administrative services commissioner where she oversees Albany’s budgeting and purchasing and human resources.

She worked as a communications director for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from upstate New York, and for the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

Commissioner Pat Malone said McEneny’s background in city, federal and state government potentially is a boon to a county that will seek funding and regulatory partnerships on jail and trash projects.

“She has the experience to make those new connections quickly, help move some of our ambitious projects forward,” Malone said.

McEneny came with positive reviews, Commissioner Nancy Wyse said.

“Everyone gave her high praise,” Wyse said.

Wyse said McEneny appears to learn fast and demonstrated motivation to pick up complex issues at jobs in New York.

“I think there will be a learning curve,” Wyse said. “It will be like drinking from a fire hose.”

Commissioner Xan Augerot said McEneny will pick up a county that saw integration under Kerby, with records and communication systems developed to cross over the silo walls of departments.

Kerby, Augerot said, left Benton County with a unified culture.

“And I think Rachel can take us to the next level,” she said.

McEneny worked through a ransomware attack and the 2020 coronavirus pandemic that caught Albany by surprise.

“Both of those are situations that require you to work with your team,” Augerot said.