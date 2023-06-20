Benton County leaders approved a slimmed-down budget Tuesday morning, June 20, greenlighting spending for the next two years after deleting some revenue forecasted from trash fees and all the anticipated proceeds from a $110 million bond measure that didn't pass.

The version originally staff sent to the Board of Commissioners was for $599 million, but the board signed off on $485.9 million after excising income anticipated in the passage of Measure 2-140. Voters shot down the county ask for major tax funding in May.

Commenters in the county’s budget process also called out nearly $600,000 in money that would have assumed expansion of the Coffin Butte Landfill.

“I want to highlight, yes, it’s a mistake and we are fixing it,” said Commissioner Nancy Wyse.

Still, the county is solidly in the black.

Benton County needs about $413.9 million to meet its pledges to pay for expenses and fund programs over the next two years, against $491.2 million in forecasted revenue.

About 15.7% of that isn’t immediately tied up in keeping the county running, money considered available to spend at officials’ discretion.

Most of the discretionary revenue is pulled from property taxes. But the second largest source of that money, about 8% of the anticipated $77.4 million budgeted for 2023-2025, comes from dump fees.

County Financial Officer Rick Crager said he forecasted about $587,000 too much based on a 20-year agreement signed in 2020 with the landfill’s operator. That projection anticipated an expansion at the landfill, which has yet to come to fruition.

“That was an oversight on my part,” Crager told commissioners.

The county anticipated landfill operator Republic Services would pay about $6.38 million as a surcharge for the tonnage of solid trash the company would bury at Coffin Butte, a minimum $3.5 million in 2024 alone.

Benton County took in $4.22 million in trash dumping fees in 2019 and 2021. The county budgeted for $4.03 million in the following biennium, 2021-2023.

Republic withdrew expansion plans at Coffin Butte in 2022 after the Planning Commission denied the landfill operator a new permit to use land on the opposite side of Coffin Butte Road for storing trash.

