It’s On Us Corvallis and the Corvallis Farmers Market are collaborating to give $20,000 to people in need to use at the market.

The giveaway will take place Wednesday, June 21, and Saturday, June 24 at the market. Participating households will each receive $25 in printed paper currency, to be used to purchase any farmers market item. Funds for this collaborative effort are being provided by Benton County through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The paper currency distributed this week will have no expiration date, enabling participants to pick up $25 of market currency on one of those dates and spend it at a later date.

It’s On Us is a Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team project. IOU gives gift cards to connect people in need of a meal with locally owned restaurants, local food businesses and local farmers, building community through the act of giving and receiving gifts. Most people who participate in IOU both receive gift cards and give when they can, continuing the spirit of “pay it forward when you are able, however you are able.”

For more information about IOU Corvallis, visit itsonuscorvallis.org. To view a list of Corvallis Farmers Market vendors, go to LocallyGrown.org/vendors.