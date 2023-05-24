Lawyers are collecting sworn testimony in a federal discrimination and retaliation lawsuit that alleges Benton County violated the constitutional rights of a former health department employee.

Libertad Equivel-Figueroa asserts the county violated the 14th Amendment when supervisors called them “hypersensitive to gender issues,” blocking them from a job and income, according to the lawsuit filed Oct. 14 in federal court in Eugene.

Equivel-Figueroa began using they/them pronouns at some point after they were hired in September 2020 and legally changed their name by June of 2022, notifying Benton County.

In their role, Equivel-Figueroa worked at sites helping clients test for COVID-19. The lawsuit also alleges the work environment was unsafe. Equivel-Figueroa complained to supervisors about ill-fitting protective equipment, arguing the county didn’t have coverings and masks for bodies of all sizes, including theirs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The county also had Equivel-Figueroa working in an unventilated room at the height of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, according to the documents in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

They also complained about inclusivity, telling a supervisor the work environment could be more inclusive of queer history and people who speak Spanish.

"Numerous employees" have complained to the county about discrimination against transgender employees and clients, the suit asserts. Benton County had never hired someone before Equivel-Figueroa, who is openly non-binary, according to court documents.

The complaint alleges Lizdaly Cancel, a supervisor in the county’s health clinics system, and Clinic Operations Deputy Director Carla Jones retaliated.

Equivel-Figueroa's limited-term job was set to end in September 2022, according to court documents. Over the next two years, they applied to and were denied "numerous" other jobs at Benton County.

In the complaint, attorneys for Equivel-Figueroa say Cancel in June 2022 moved to cancel or reschedule interviews for a health navigator position apparently in hopes the county wouldn’t have to interview Equivel-Figueroa.

Cancel reportedly told a hiring supervisor that Equivel-Figueroa “will ‘backstab you and say one thing to your face and something completely different behind your back,’” according to the complaint.

“‘They are going to cause a lot of problems,’” the plaintiff attorneys wrote in quoting Cancel.

The hiring supervisor, Aron Rosenthal, was “alarmed” after Cancel said she would design second-round interview questions that would effectively disqualify Esquivel-Figueroa, according to the suit.

Jones reportedly told Rosenthal that Equivel-Figueroa “was someone who created conflicts where conflicts did not need to exist and that the county was very friendly to a diversity of employees,” the complaint asserts.

The document says Rosenthal called Equivel-Figueroa’s employment disastrous and that they were hypersensitive to gender issues.

Equivel-Figueroa is claiming Benton County, Cancel and Jones violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

"Plaintiff had a clearly established right to be free from unlawful discrimination based on gender identity, sex, and/or gender," the complaint reads.

Equivel-Figueroa is seeking money to be determined by a jury for lost wages and to punish those named in the suit for humiliation, loss of dignity and self-esteem, and depression.