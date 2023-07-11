Traffic was snarled on Highway 20 in Corvallis and side roads because of a natural gas leak the morning of Tuesday, July 11.

Law enforcement, fire crews and state transportation workers shut down Highway 20 at Conifer Boulevard after the leak was reported, forcing some drivers to change course and others to wait it out.

A 3/4-inch residential gas line was severed, and emergency responders smelled a “strong odor” of natural gas in the area when they arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Brett Loomis with the Corvallis Fire Department.

Corvallis firefighters isolated the area of concern in the 4200 block and closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 20 between Northeast Conifer Boulevard and Granger Avenue, Loomis said via email.

“There was very little wind this morning, so there was not a need to evacuate any residences,” Loomis said.

From 9 to 10 a.m., long lines of drivers were stacking up on the highway that runs between Corvallis and Albany, which is currently undergoing lane-widening and other construction. Detour routes quickly filled up as well.

NW Natural crews dug down to a main feeder line on both sides of the leak to secure it, which took around 90 minutes, Loomis said. No injuries were reported.

A contracted crew involved in highway construction hit the gas line in the course of its work at around 8:15 a.m., according to NW Natural spokesperson Jason Cox, who said NW Natural workers had the gas leak shut off by 10:30 a.m.

Cox added one customer was affected, and repair work should be done by the end of the day.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Corvallis, Philomath and Benton County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.