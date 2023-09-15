Artists came together Thursday evening, Sept. 15, at a Corvallis mixer, to connect with each other and share each others' craft.

Call it artists and crafts.

Chromatic Vibes_Craft Table Group The craft table was filled with goodies for artists and makers provided by The Arts Center. Chromatic Vibes_Claire Elam Claire Elam demonstrates some of the origami figures for participants to attempt to create. Chromatic Vibes_Clay While some makers chose to try their hand at origami, others were more drawn to create modeling clay sculptures. Chromatic Vibes_Kids Young artists are instructed on how to work with modeling clay. Chromatic Vibes_Cynthia Cynthia Hadlock-Spancer and Clair Elam chat with curious patrons of Common Fields about the Chromatic Vibes mixer. Chromatic Vibes_Group Artists and makers of all ages sit together and craft at Chromatic Vibes on Thursday evening. Chromatic Vibes_Kids Clay Even the youngest of artists took their turn at the crafting table using a variety of tools with modeling clay. Chromatic Vibes_Cynthia Hadlock-Spencer Arts Center Director Cynthia Hadlock-Spencer prepares the space for attendees of Chromatic Vibes, an artist and maker mixer hosted by The Arts… Chromatic Vibes_Clay Cat A cat made of modeling clay by Koa Tom of Light Rider Studios. Tom was one of several local artists who attended the mixer. Chromatic Vibes_Angel Black Local artist Angel Black sculpts with modeling clay alongside other artists and makers attending the event.

Called "Chromatic Vibes" and held at Common Fields, the mixer was organized by The Arts Center as an outgrowth of its Artist Accelerator Program, which supports professional development in the creative economy.

While creating origami figures and clay sculptures, the artists shared professional strategies, personal experiences — and camaraderie.