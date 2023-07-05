As locals celebrated the July 4th holiday with barbecues and fireworks, the Corvallis Fire Department responded to two major fires, highlighting the danger posed when extreme heat and sparks combine.

The first incident was a grass fire reported after 4 p.m. Tuesday near Colorado Lake Drive in Linn County, according to an agency news release. The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m. after burning 75 acres.

Close Firefighters respond to structure fire on Conser Place in northeast Corvallis. When Corvallis firefighters arrived on scene to a house on Conser Place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, it was "fully involved." A grass fire at Colorado Lake Drive in Linn County burned 75 acres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. A grass fire at Colorado Lake Drive in Linn County burned 75 acres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Remains of structure fire at Conser Place in northeast Corvallis. Corvallis firefighters outside a Conser Place house that burned Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photos: July 4 house fire on Conser Place in northeast Corvallis Firefighters respond to structure fire on Conser Place in northeast Corvallis. When Corvallis firefighters arrived on scene to a house on Conser Place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, it was "fully involved." A grass fire at Colorado Lake Drive in Linn County burned 75 acres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. A grass fire at Colorado Lake Drive in Linn County burned 75 acres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Remains of structure fire at Conser Place in northeast Corvallis. Corvallis firefighters outside a Conser Place house that burned Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Five crews arrived at the scene to find the fire spreading rapidly across a field toward a nearby subdivision on Pheasant Drive.

Wind, extreme heat, and low humidity made the fire difficult to stop, prompting the incident commander on site to request additional resources to control the blaze, according to the Corvallis Fire Department.

But crews were able to stop the fire's advance before more assistance arrived, extinguishing the southern end of the fire within a few feet of the homes on Pheasant Drive, according to the release.

Only a couple of hours later, however, firefighters received a report of a structure fire at a house in northeast Corvallis.

Due to the stretch of resources, the Corvallis Fire Department initially only had one engine and one ambulance to dispatch to the scene, plus one ambulance from the Albany Fire Department, according to the release.

Fire crews responding to the grass fire at Colorado Lake were sent directly to the structure fire, with some changing out of their wildland firefighting gear and into their structural turnout gear en route, according to the release.

Upon arrival, one home on Conser Place was "fully involved" and had spread to the attic of an adjacent home, according to the release. Crews were able to put out the fires of both residences, and no residents were injured.

"We were able to bring both incidents under control thanks to the incredible work by CFD crews, all of our mutual aid partners, and the off-duty Corvallis firefighters who were called back to assist," fire Chief Ben James said in a statement.

"If not for the exceptional work by our staff and the assistance from agencies in Linn, Benton and Polk counties, we would have lost many structures," James said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

The grass fire appears to have been caused by the operation of heavy agricultural equipment, according to the Corvallis Fire Department. The structure fire on Conser Place is under investigation.