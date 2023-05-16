Watch this space for Corvallis School District election results.

This year’s race features five candidates running for four school board positions.

Only one of the races is contested; Chris Hawkins and Steven Castellano are vying for incumbent Tina Baker’s seat.

Hawkins is a substitute teacher and project consultant for the school district, according to her filing document. She previously served as a student support specialist.

According to his filing document, Castellano identifies as Hispanic and volunteers at the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center and Pathfinder Clubhouse.

Terese Jones and Sarah Finger Finger McDonald are running unopposed for reelection in their current seats.

Judah Largent, an attorney and partner at Corvallis-based Riddell & Largent, is running unopposed for Adams' seat.