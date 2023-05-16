Watch this space for Philomath School District school board election results.

There are two contested elections for seats on the Philomath school board. An incumbent faces a challenger in one race, and two candidates have filed for a seat that’s being vacated.

Position 2 is currently held by Director Christopher McMorran, who was elected to the Philomath City Council in November. His school board term expires in June.

Seeking McMorran’s vacated position are Ryan Cheeke, a self-employed farmer and rancher, and Steven King, a retired technical architect who worked with education data management.

Position 5 Director Karen Skinkis, a practice manager at a medical office, filed for reelection to the board, on which she’s served since 2019. She’s challenged by Sandi Hering, a retired veterinary technician.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.