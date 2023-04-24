Editor’s note: For its coverage of the May 16 school board elections, Mid-Valley Media reached out to all four candidates for Philomath School District with a questionnaire on topics such as graduation rates, curriculum, school safety and more. Only Position 2 candidate Steven King returned the answers. His opponent, Ryan Cheeke said the questions were not relevant. Sandi Hering said she and other candidates found the questions inappropriate. Her opponent for the Position 5 seat, Karen Skinkis, could not be reached.

Name: Steven King

Age: 67

Current occupation: Retired chief technical architect, education data management

Any previous/current elected offices held: none

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: You are correct that some politicians are trying to make education a political issue. I don’t believe that is in the best interest of our students or staff. I struggled with whether I should put that target on my back in deciding to run or not, but think I must for the benefit of the students and the district. I will continue to stand up for what I believe is right, and keeping this nonpartisan is one of those beliefs.

(Editor's note: The Oregon Secretary of State's Office lists King as unaffiliated with any party.)

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

Seven years teaching K-12 and college, 20 years Wyoming Department of Education, 11 years consultant to school districts in a dozen states, and U.S. Education Department on education technology and data management.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

Yes. State and other report cards show performance is above average but with room to grow. The district goal is correct; the community is proud of their schools; facilities are in decent shape; the board-superintendent relationship appears professional, collaborative and productive. My goal is to support this progress.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Both mathematics and reading test scores are above the state average but far below the state proficiency targets. We need to recover learning opportunities lost during the pandemic. There are some subpopulations that did not fare as well and will need targeted assistance. On the whole, facilities in the district are in decent shape.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

The number of English learners in the district are too few to be treated as a group but rather on a case-by-case basis. Special education students are performing near their peers. The district appears to be doing things right.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

All incoming seniors graduated. The district is well above the state average on the four-year graduation rate, and the five-year completion rate is near perfect. The district should keep doing what it’s doing and focus on those last few students.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

Yes.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

It’s the law, so yes.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Students should have access to appropriate health services, a full health center is not fiscally justifiable in a school of under 500 students. Some kind of alternative access seems appropriate.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

It is the state law. It would be my obligation to support the law.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

The curriculum adoption process is open and has plenty of opportunity for parental review and input. There are regular opportunities for community comment on curriculum decisions. I intend to listen to, consider, and respect parental comments but in the context and with respect for the expertise of the district staff. Parents should be able to restrict certain library materials from their own children, but not unilaterally from other students.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No. I do not believe there are any books currently in use that should not be.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

No place can be “safe enough” and remain an inviting place to learn. Schools have already implemented a single controlled point of entry. Regular drills are conducted, and staff remain vigilant.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

This, and several of the questions above, are clearly biased and intended to inject politics into the system. I will not to be baited into arguments that are distractions from the real issues we are facing, for example, teacher pay and burnout, or how to assist students recover learning opportunities lost during the pandemic.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No. There is no “higher office.” In education, local boards are the crux that keeps the system running and functional.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Not applicable.