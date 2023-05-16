Early election results Tuesday night show the possibility of two new faces on the Corvallis school board.

Chris Hawkins appears to be beating out Steven Castellano for the only contested seat, leading with 8,650 votes to Castellano’s 1,703 votes, according to results released from Linn and Benton counties just after 8 p.m. The position is currently held by Tina Baker, who is not seeking reelection.

"I am super excited to serve on the school board," Hawkins said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. "I feel I have a lot of passion and energy to serve our kids and serve our community, and so I am really excited and grateful that I get that opportunity."

Current board members Terese Jones and Sarah Finger McDonald have 7,925 and 7,968 votes, respectively. They are both running unopposed.

Also running unopposed is Judah Largent, who is running for current board member Vince Adam’s seat. Early results showed 7,893 votes for Largent.

This year’s race features five candidates running for four school board positions.

Hawkins is a substitute teacher and project consultant for the school district, according to her filing document. She previously served as a student support specialist.

According to his filing document, Castellano identifies as Hispanic and volunteers at the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center and Pathfinder Clubhouse.