Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Corvallis School District's school board.

Name: Judah Largent

Age: 34

Current occupation: Attorney

Any previous/current elected offices held: Douglas County Soil and Water District At-Large Director

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Democrat

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I am a juvenile public defense attorney with a history in working on statewide policy for children.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

I am.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Academically: Providing more family-based programming and resources to further engage learning at home. Facilities: Incorporate sensory needs inclusive environments as built-in supports.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

Mainstream students whenever possible and provide supports for success in the mainstream classroom while providing focused out-of-class assistance and support when necessary.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Targeted support for transfer students.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

Mostly yes. I disagree profoundly with antiquated standards around four-year graduation plans and lack of meaningful life-skills educational content.

Do you believe the district was transparent about recent complaints from middle school teachers about student violence? What do you propose as solutions from a policy standpoint?

I lack the information to speak on the transparency issue. Overall the issue speaks to a lack of resources in the schools (and Oregon, as a whole) with regards to mental health support and services for children and young people.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

I believe the minimum age should be younger than 15.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Absolutely. Meaningful access to health care is a critical need.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

I absolutely do.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

I encourage all families to readily engage in discussions about education and provide insight into improving curricula. If parents do not want their child to access the contents of a library book or information in the curriculum, they can discuss with their child about why they are being removed from certain class times and set family rules about accessing books.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

I don't believe in banning books.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

Schools can do more to protect student well-being. For example, provide students, staff, and faculty with mental health first aid training and incorporate mental health care into the school to prevent violence in schools and intervene appropriately when violence occurs to lesser degrees.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

Critical race theory (CRT) is a label placed on a manufactured crisis surrounding schools providing accurate information about the current and historical reality of racism, racially-based violence, and discrimination. This reality impacts all students and should be taught.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

Right now, I only have eyes on this office.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

The Beaver State Podcast.