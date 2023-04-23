Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Corvallis School District's school board.

Name: Steven Castellano

Age: None given

Current occupation: None given

Any previous/current elected offices held: None given

Affiliation: None given

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I have tutoring experience.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

No. I feel we are complacent and arrogant about Oregon as a whole, which has an abysmal record on public education in this country.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Test scores and graduation rates need to rise.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

More support staff to get every student the attention they need to succeed, especially English learners.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

Provide guidance and tutoring and build in time to complete "homework" at school, with tutors available as needed.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

The standards are too low.

Do you believe the district was transparent about recent complaints from middle school teachers about student violence? What do you propose as solutions from a policy standpoint?

No. The staff, faculty and students need to be heard.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

I believe in emergencies, medical services need to be given without parental consent, but otherwise yes.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Yes.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

Yes I do.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

I believe parents should have limited say academic standards should be met regardless of whether not some parents disagree.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

Teach staff self-defense and have weapons-free campuses.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

I believe that American society has been historically prejudiced in a multitude of ways, very notably through racism. I never studied critical race theory, so I do not know.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

Eventually, I might.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

(No answer.)