Early unofficial results put two newcomers ahead for positions on the Philomath school board.

There are two contested elections for seats in the Philomath School District. An incumbent faces a challenger in one race, and two candidates have filed for a seat that’s being vacated.

Position 2 is currently held by Director Christopher McMorran, who was elected to the Philomath City Council in November. His school board term expires in June.

Seeking McMorran’s vacated position are Ryan Cheeke, a self-employed farmer and rancher, and Steven King, a retired technical architect who worked with education data management.

Position 5 Director Karen Skinkis, a practice manager at a medical office, filed for reelection to the board, on which she’s served since 2019. She’s challenged by Sandi Hering, a retired veterinary technician.

Early unofficial election results show Cheeke leading King with 54.5% percent of votes, and Hering leading Skinkis with 56.5%.

“I’m excited to see the results,” Hering said via phone. “I had no expectations. I’m happy to see it though.”

Speaking by phone, King said the special election mainly brought out voters concerned with Benton County’s justice improvement bond, which is failing in early results.

“The people that voted it down probably leaned more toward Ryan (Cheeke),” King said. “I understand that.”

Skinkis and Cheeke were not immediately available to comment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.