In the first wave of results, with 20,000 ballots counted, Benton County residents are saying no a $110 million bid for a new jail and other justice-related buildings, and in a big way.

It's the fourth attempt to pass a bond measure to build a jail since 2000. And like the others, this one will likely go down.

The Oregon Secretary of State's Office is reporting 42.7% of the votes counted thus far say yes, with 57.3% saying no.

A statement issued at 9 p.m. from the county but attributed to no one person, said officials will have to reassess their options.

"While this news is disappointing, the county remains committed to addressing core issues of community safety, mental health and homelessness. In the coming days, Benton County leaders will work to assess and understand why the measure was not approved.

"The Board of Commissioners and county staff will begin conversations with community stakeholders to develop consensus-based approaches for reinvesting in our core facilities."

This go-around, county officials asked taxpayers what they'd say yes to, adding the jail into an overhaul of the local criminal justice system that includes infrastructure for homeless and mental health services.

Critics said Benton County is spending too much by siting the jail and justice center in the wrong place in an overall nearly $200 million effort called Justice System Improvement Project.

Some of the project, including the courthouse and district attorney's office, will be built by taking out loans or via appropriations from state and federal monies.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The rest would be funded by the taxpayer-supported bond. The county estimates someone would pay $142 each year in taxes for property assessed at about $258,600.

Voters had returned about 32% of ballots by late afternoon Tuesday, May 16, with about 40,700 eligible votes outstanding.

The state is showing a turnout rate thus far of 33.5% of 20,179 voters. In the 2021 May election, voters returned more than 23,500 ballots — nearly 40%.

Watch this space for updates.

Related stories: