Benton County voters are deciding now whether they can back a $110 million bid for a new jail and other justice-related buildings, the fourth attempt to pass a bond measure to build a jail since 2000.

County officials this time asked taxpayers what they'd say yes to, adding the jail into an overhaul of the local criminal justice system that includes infrastructure for homeless and mental health services.

Critics said Benton County is spending too much by siting the jail and justice center in the wrong place in an overall nearly $200 million effort called Justice System Improvement Project.

Some of the project, including the courthouse and district attorney's office, will be built by taking out loans or via appropriations from state and federal monies.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The rest would be funded by the taxpayer-supported bond. The county estimates someone would pay $142 each year in taxes for property assessed at about $258,600.

Watch this space for results.

Related stories: