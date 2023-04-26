Oregon school districts may be facing extreme budget cuts in the coming years, and local education leaders in Corvallis are starting to worry — the cuts could translate to a $5 million funding gap.

The prospect has the president of the Corvallis Education Association concerned.

The state needs to shell out $10.3 billion to adequately fund education for Oregon students, according to the Oregon Department of Education. Instead, Gov. Tina Kotek is proposing a $9.9 billion fund, a number far below what is recommended by ODE’s Quality Education Model, which provides legislators with an idea of how much money is needed to adequately fund schools.

The governor's fund would be divided between 197 school districts.

The take for Corvallis schools is just over 1% of the fund, Superintendent Ryan Noss said, and if the current proposal goes through, the district will face a deficit of nearly $5 million — the equivalent of 50 staffing positions.

While Noss said he is not anticipating a reduction of 50 staff members at this time, he’s preparing for them by figuring out where reductions could be made.

“We really maintain a focus on our school board goals as we think about the way we fund our schools,” Noss said. “We know we’ll have some funding challenges over the next several years. We want to make sure people know we’re prioritizing our funding based off the goals of our district.”

Corvallis is facing the perfect storm when it comes to funding students’ education, Noss said. With inadequate funding from the state, fewer births in the city and COVID-19 relief funding coming to an end, the district is gearing up for a tough couple of years.

“To me, the reason why we need to keep funding at the rate of current operations is because we still have work to do to continue to support kids who gave up a lot during the pandemic,” Noss said.

Christa Schmeder, the teachers' union president, said she cannot think of one program or school that will not be negatively impacted by the loss of funding.

“As a mom with two kids in the district, this impacts me on more than just a professional level,” she said.

Schmeder emphasized the importance of continually applying pressure to state lawmakers, to ensure they make education a legislative priority. Depending on the district, cuts could mean a loss of programs, teachers, support staff, nurses, mental health therapists or summer school.

“It appears like some folks in the Legislature might be content with the current budget proposal,” Schmeder said. “We need to make sure that they know that we are not content.”

There will be a rally at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., where educators will speak and tell people how they can urge state leaders to increase the School State Fund.

If the state sticks with the proposed amount of funding, Schmeder said the district ought to dip into its rainy-day reserves to retain and pay its educators.

But with decreasing birth rates in Corvallis and the loss of pandemic relief dollars, Noss said he is concerned about using those resources too early.

“I’m anticipating we will have to make decisions over the next four years on how to continue to provide programs with less funding,” Noss said.

While the Corvallis Education Association has supported the reserve in the past, Schmeder said, the district is now in a different time and place, and the reserve could act as a life preserver for the needs of the students.

“The district can amend its policy on its use of reserves,” she said. “The question is — will they be brave enough to do it?”