This week, Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced new funding for Oregon State University from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

OSU will get nearly $160,000 for coastal disaster preparedness, innovation and education, according to an Aug. 22 news release.

That funding — called the Oregon Sea Grant — will focus on boosting tsunami and earthquake awareness and resilience.

Wyden said he was grateful for the NOAA grant.

"I'm all in to ensure Oregon's coastal communities have all the resources they need to prepare and then recover from a disaster that could strike at any moment," Wyden said in the release.

Merkley also hailed the funding.

"The success and the future of Oregon's coastal economy depends on our ability to prepare and recover from natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes, and this Sea Grant will help build the needed resilience," Merkley said in a statement.

OSU was one of four awardees nationwide to receive grant funding from the NOAA's National Sea Grant Office and the Office of Response and Restoration's Disaster Preparedness Program.

Oregon Sea Grant Director Karina Nelson said the funding would support disaster preparation and community learning around the locations of evacuation routes and other emergency resources at the coast.

"Oregon Sea Grant's marine educators will be improving the odds for coastal residents and visitors to make live-saving decisions during a major Cascadia earthquake and tsunami event," she said.