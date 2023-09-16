At the last Corvallis School District school board meeting inside Lincoln Elementary's gymnasium, members discussed a new Oregon law lifting the state's ban on paying... well, themselves.

To be clear, under House Bill 2753, passed this summer, school board members across Oregon won't receive salaries. But they may now earn a monthly stipend, if they pass resolutions and allocate funds accordingly within their budgets.

It's an uncomfortable position to be in, Corvallis school board member Terese Jones said at the Sept. 8 meeting, acknowledging the "awkwardness" of potentially approving a resolution that directly benefits board members financially.

But Jones, along with other school board members, said the law could open doors for those who opt-out of running for a seat because of the job's time demands.

"So, I think there are some really great opportunities for increasing who feels, within our community, that this is a viable way they can serve," she said.

While no resolution was passed on Sept. 8, it's an ongoing conversation for the board and others in the mid-valley region, especially as the school year ramps up.

The new law

Before the law took effect on July 18, Oregon school board members worked entirely on a volunteer basis with no compensation, besides receiving reimbursements for board-related expenses, such as traveling to an Oregon School Board Association conference.

Now, board members can receive a monthly stipend if they adopt a resolution. However, individual members can decide if they want it or not and at what amount (up to $500). It's an amount that can also adjust with inflation, if re-approved each year.

If a school board doesn't go for the stipends, members must still get reimbursed for their board-related activities, which many school districts already do.

Boosting diversity

Proponents say the measure would boost diversity on the elected bodies responsible for managing the budgets and educational policy of school districts.

A 2022 survey conducted by School Board Partners, an antiracist training and recruitment organization, found only 38% of school board members indicate they plan to run for reelection.

And members of color were more than twice as likely as white members to cite "insufficient compensation" as their reason for bowing out — though it's not among the most commonly cited reasons.

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, who sits on the Corvallis School Board and who helped shape the law when it was debated by lawmakers, gave credit to OSBA's Member of Color Caucus for its advocacy of the bill, sending in written testimony to the state saying that many board members of color had voiced concerns around the financial burden of volunteering their time.

Al-Abdrabbuh also proposed amendments like allowing districts to provide health coverage for board members. That idea wasn't included in the final bill.

Corvallis school board member Chris Hawkins said that access to health coverage would have helped her.

Before she successfully ran for a seat on the board last spring, Hawkins, a retired educator, voiced her support for the stipend in a written statement attached to Al-Abdrabbuh's, citing the financial burden of her medical insurance. She argued the measure would allow people of varying economic backgrounds the opportunity to serve.

However, she said she's currently unsure whether she'd take the benefit.

"I don't know if I would accept it or not, but I think it's great that it's out there and it's an option," she said.

Most Corvallis board members appeared supportive of the measure in theory, though had unsettled questions about the stipend's amount and budgetary impact.

There's currently no line item for stipends in the district's $190 million budget, which was adopted before lawmakers wrapped up their work this summer, a similar timeline of events faced by many other districts.

Budget worries

Budgetary considerations are important for smaller school systems like Corvallis' neighboring Philomath School District, which has a $24 million budget this year, according to Philomath school board member Erin Gudge.

Neither for or against, she actually submitted "neutral" testimony to the lawmakers while the bill was under debate.

"I think there's a very strong equity component, but I also understand that most districts in our state don't have it in their budget," she said.

Assuming a district has six members who are all paid $500 per month, according to a legislative analysis of the law's fiscal impact, the stipends could theoretically cost a school district $36,000 a year.

Of course, not every school board has six members, and not every member has to take the stipend — if the measure is even approved by a school board.

Gudge said the five-member Philomath school board would discuss the stipends at its next meeting.

While she said she has mixed feelings — and believes she won't take the stipend — she appreciated the opportunity stipends could provide community members who want to serve but worry about financial constraints, like finding child care or taking time off work.

Gudge, a mother of four who works full-time at Samaritan Health Services, said she's had to take paid-time-off to fulfill her board duties.

"I'm very well aware that their other people who don't have that luxury," she added.

Tom Oliver, chair of the five-member Lebanon Community School District Board, told Mid-Valley Media via email he doesn't plan to have a discussion or make a resolution around the law, unless prompted by another board member.

"Given budgetary constraints we face, I'd prefer to see the $30,000 that could be spent on stipends be put to use directly supporting students," he wrote.

Pete Morse, vice chair of the Greater Albany Public School board, expressed a similar sentiment.

"In my mind, us spending that kind of money on the school board, deprives us of staff," he said.

Morse said he doesn't expect GAPS' five-member board to pass a stipend resolution, and while he understands the job's time-consuming nature — which entails regular board meetings, conferences and school events — could be a barrier for some, it's ultimately a volunteer position.

"Me personally, I came into thinking I wasn't doing it for the money," he said.

Moving to approve?

According to OSBA, there's no firm count yet of how many Oregon school boards have moved to pay themselves stipends. It's a question boards are just beginning to consider as the new school year rolls in.

As for the seven-member Corvallis school board, while some members showed strong support for the measure at the Sept. 8 meeting, there's still discussion that needs to happen around the financials, according to board Chair Luhui Whitebear.

"We want to make sure that all of our costs are supported," she said.

Whitebear, though, said she knows the challenges parents face juggling work, children and school board duties, having personally spent a lot on take-out dinners during time crunches.

"There's not much time between work and getting to a board meeting to prepare a meal for my family," she said.

More broadly, Corvallis school board member Judah Largent said he was looking forward to seeing the impact of the new law across Oregon.

"I'm really excited to see this get out there, and to make public service, in this role, more equitable for all individuals," he said.