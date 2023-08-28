With the Pac-12 Conference now considerably down-sized, Oregon State University faces a good deal of uncertainty over the future of its nationally recognized athletic program with — at least for now — no remaining members of the Power Five (Four?) conferences making overt moves to woo the Beavers.

It was what OSU President Jayathi Murthy called the "elephant in the room" at the university's recent Board of Trustees meeting Friday, Aug. 25 — an issue she acknowledged upfront in her opening remarks.

"All of Beaver Nation cares deeply about the future of OSU athletics," Murthy told trustees.

Murthy said dealing with the fallout from the conferences' sudden collapse would be a high priority, though she sounded a hopeful note for future games this year at the school's recently revamped football stadium.

"We are absolutely excited for this upcoming season," she said.

This upcoming season, however, will be the final one for the current makeup of the "Conference of Champions."

Despite the losses of key schools, both Murthy and OSU athletic director Scott Barnes told the board they would work to preserve the league in some form and make sure Beaver athletes continue competing at the highest level.

But both officials divulged little about top-level conversations around trying to salvage what was left of the conference, citing ongoing "confidential" negotiations, though they did concede it was a hard and frustrating process.

No deal

For context, the conference's quick and sudden unraveling this summer was fueled by fraught negotiations around securing a media deal.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff had been working on reaching a media rights agreement that would be palatable to its remaining member schools.

The deal was presented earlier this month and reportedly would have made Apple's online streaming service, Apple TV, the primary host of Pac-12 games, though details were sparse.

"We had made a deal we thought was acceptable to everyone," Murthy told trustees at the meeting last Friday.

But, as she explained — and as the trustees knew all too well — the University of Oregon and University of Washington suddenly jumped ship on Aug. 5 to join the conference's competitor, the Big Ten, following trailblazers and possible Pac-12 busters, UCLA and USC.

The departure of UO and UW came after Colorado hitched its wagons to the Big 12 earlier this summer. Later on Aug. 5, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah headed to Big 12 to deal another devastating blow to the organization's four remaining schools: Washington State University, University of California, Berkley, Stanford and OSU.

OSU's media market lacks the leverage of other markets at different schools, Murthy acknowledged.

Loss of revenue?

Pac-12 membership has generated significant media dollars for OSU's athletic program. Now, the Beavers face an uncertain financial future.

One item of concern: Reser Stadium.

The university's football stadium is currently wrapping up a $162 million renovation. Earlier this month, Barnes led a media tour through Reser which now hosts more than 35,500 seats and a premium space for those who donated more than $1 million to the project.

The development also boasts a new nearby student welcome center and wellness clinic.

But the project, which first broke ground in 2021, and was funded partially through anonymous gifts, was also funded through $45 million in bonds. Those bonds must be paid back within 35 years.

Stadium revenues from football games and other events are supposed to help cover those costs, but with the Pac-12 now the Pac-4, paying for the massive renovations' steep bills could become a greater challenge.

According to Barnes, Pac-12 revenues, along with NCAA money, was projected to net $35.1 million during the school's 2024 fiscal year.

"We will undoubtedly have less revenue than what we're working with today," Barnes told trustees Friday.

Kasaundra Bonanno, who holds a student position on the board, asked Barnes specifically whether scholarships for athletes would be reduced this year due to conference turmoil. Barnes told her they would be safe this season.

But the level of funding generated by the conference for the season after next, not just for scholarships, but for student mental health services, academic support and health care, remains murkier.

The impact of the conference's implosion, however, goes beyond athletics and the university.

As Murthy noted in a recent op-ed, the league's collapse will be felt by Corvallis too, in the loss of revenue for the region's travel and hospitality sectors.

That revenue has historically been driven in a big part by OSU's regional rivalry with UO in their annual, highly-competitive, football matchups.

That tradition's future is now up in the air.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

