The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling this week striking down affirmative action in college admissions will force many to change their policies, but Oregon State University won't be among them, campus officials say.

Even before the high court's decision, OSU, with an enrollment of 35,000-plus students, did not consider an applicant's race and ethnicity, according to a university news release.

Only a small fraction of schools — mostly selective colleges — have affirmative action programs, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

OSU President Jayathi Murthy issued a statement Thursday, June 29, expressing her disappointment with the court's decision and said OSU leaders would examine the ruling's potential impact, if any, on school operations. Hers echoed sentiments expressed by many college presidents across the country.

"OSU will continue to admit every qualified Oregon student who applies," Murthy said in the news release. "Embracing diversity in everything we do makes the OSU community stronger."

Oregon's senior U.S. senator, Ron Wyden, condemned the court's ruling in a tweet for "outlawing polices promoting diversity & improving campus life."

The court's conservative majority ruled Thursday that Harvard College and the University of North Carolina's affirmative action programs were unconstitutional because they violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said those colleges wrongfully considered race in making admissions decisions. "Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice," Roberts wrote.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuits behind this week's historic ruling asserted Harvard and UNC's policies discriminated against Asian-American and white students. In weighing admittance criteria, both schools considered an applicant's race, among other factors, such as where a student was from or their level of community service.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that the decision overturned decades of precedent. The Supreme Court first upheld college affirmative action programs in 1978 after schools began using race-conscious admissions to address discrimination against Black students and others historically excluded from higher education.

Locally, Caroline Gao, a recent West Albany High School graduate who is Asian-American, expressed conflicting feelings about the court's decision. While calling affirmative action imperfect, she believes removing race and cultural identity from consideration was unreasonable.

Gao, an incoming Harvard freshman, said one of the reasons she chose her school was to join a diverse community of students. "I think affirmative action is an important way for those kind of communities to be cultivated."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

While the court's ruling means colleges can no longer consider race or ethnicity in making admission decisions, the majority opinion said applicants can still write about the role race has played in their lives in application essays.

Sachi Wrigley, another West Albany High School graduate who is also Asian-American, said she wrote about her race in scholarship essays because it was important to her identity.

Wrigley who recently completed her freshman year at the University of Oregon, believes the court's decision took the intention of affirmative action out of context by suggesting the policy advantaged certain racial groups rather than supporting marginalized students.

"Including race as a discussion in admissions processes is really important," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.