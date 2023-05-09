Leigh Santy will be stepping into the role of principal at Letitia Carson Elementary School, effective July 1.

She is currently the district’s research, assessment and growth coordinator, a position district spokesperson Kelly Locey said will not be filled once the transition takes place to help offset expected budget statewide budget cuts.

Eric Beasley, the current principal at the elementary school, is leaving the district for Philomath/Blodgett Elementary.

Santy was the principal at Garfield Elementary for nine years. Before that, she taught at Garfield’s Dual Language Immersion Program. Other positions she’s held at the district level include English language learner instructional coach, English language learner coordinator and Title I program coordinator.

“As an experienced administrator, Leigh will step into this role at Letitia Carson and hit the ground running,” Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a news release.

“She will bring her range of experience and extensive work in the field of instructional coaching to support Letitia Carson staff, families, and students.”