Sara Johnson has been hired as interim principal of Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary School in Corvallis for the 2023-24 school year.

Johnson will fill the vacancy while current principal Beth Martin takes a leave of absence for a one-year assignment as principal of Berkeley Academy, an international, multicultural studies school in Santa Ana, Costa Rica, starting July 1.

Johnson most recently worked as Crook County School District superintendent. Before that, she worked for Klamath County School District as director of assessment, equity and school improvement, and for Sumner School District as superintendent.

Johnson has also been recognized as Oregon 2022-23 Superintendent of the Year, and has worked in public education for 32 years as an elementary teacher and principal.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a master's in teacher education degree from Eastern Oregon University; an education administration certification from Lewis and Clark College; a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from George Fox University; and an education specialist degree in school psychology from George Fox University.

“Dr. Johnson’s credentials and leadership experience speak for themselves,” Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a statement.

“She has a proven record of effective leadership in Oregon’s public education system, and the Kathryn Jones Harrison community is fortunate to have her leadership for the 2023-24 school year.”