In the midst of passionate school rallies, impending teacher layoffs and the politics surrounding budget cuts, one crucially important group is feeling left out of the conversation: students.

Terese Jones, a member of the Corvallis School District's school board, noticed that a bunch of adults talking and arguing wasn’t making much of a difference. So, she drove six students to the Capitol building in Salem on Wednesday morning, May 3 with the hope that legislators would remember the children's’ faces when deciding how to fund their future.

“This action is not going to reverse the situation of our budget, but it sends the message that our kids are paying attention,” Jones said. “Someday these kids are going to vote and they’re going to remember how (the legislators) voted and how they reacted.”

The kids, ranging from third to seventh grade, brought more than 708 postcards signed by Oregon residents in support of a fully funded K-12 budget.

According to the Oregon Department of Education, the state needs to spend $10.3 billion to adequately fund education for Oregon students. Instead, Gov. Tina Kotek is proposing a $9.9 billion fund, which would prompt cuts in school districts across the state.

In Corvallis, the cuts represent the loss of 50 staffing positions, mostly behavioral and support staff. Hundreds of educators rallied Thursday, April 27 at the Benton County Courthouse to motivate community members to speak up on their behalf.

The kids heard their call to action, too, and collected hundreds of signed postcards within five days. They also wrote a letter to Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, that emphasized the importance of educational assistants, how they enhance learning for students who are navigating big emotions.

Mayra Valencia is the mother of two children — Zander and Vrisa Garcia — who delivered the postcards in Salem. She said the experience was particularly meaningful for her family because they were able to inspire other Latino families in the district to get involved in school politics.

“It’s important to have Latino representation in this cause,” Valencia said.

Zander Garcia, a sixth-grader at Linus Pauling Middle, said he wanted to go to Salem because he wants kids to have a better experience at school, and talking to legislators is a big part of making that happen.

“There were a lot of very professional people doing their job, just trying to help,” he said.

The experience seemed to inspire a future of advocacy for his third-grade sister, Vrisa Garcia.

“In the future we might be going there a lot to help the world and the schools,” she said.

In collecting the postcards, the kids went to farmers markets, classrooms, churches and even door-to-door around their neighborhoods.

When they got to the Capitol, they happened to run into Inna Levin, chief of staff for Rep. Hoa Nguyen, D-East Porland. Nguyen serves on three education committees, including the Joint Ways and Means Committee, which will vote on the very budget the students came to talk about.

“I think they really saw the value of the democratic process, coming and sharing, being part of a solution,” Jones said. “It was a pretty powerful experience for them.”

Jones’ sixth-grade son, Quinlan, attended the day trip to Salem. He said the building felt like a place where he and others could really be heard.

“If we keep putting money in other places, that means fewwer fun activities for kids, field trips, fun art projects that require a lot of materials,” he said.

Brothers Leo and Wolfie Koenig had a fun time meeting important people in Salem and advocating for their district.

“Even if it doesn’t help me, it’ll help kids in the future have better educations,” sixth-grader Wolfie Koenig said.

Seventh-grader Adine McDonald talked about how important extracurriculars are to students, and if there’s not enough funding for those types of programs, students will be less motivated to go to school.

“A lot of kids don’t necessarily go to school because it’s school,” she said, the others nodding in agreement. “They go to school because either they have to, or just to do the fun parts of school.”

While nobody is excited about the proposed budget, Jones said, it will be the district’s most vulnerable students and staff who will bear the brunt of the loss.

“The loss of resources, when you can already barely get by, is going to be a crisis for them,” she said. “What we choose for our students will be what they live with for the rest of their academic lives.”

