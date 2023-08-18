The Corvallis School District has hired an interim assistant principal at Crescent Valley High School.

Cathy Wright will take the job for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, according to a Friday, Aug. 18 district news release.

She'll be filling the vacancy left by Nicole Hendricks, who accepted a position at the Salem-Keizer school district this summer.

Wright was most recently the long-term care and treatment director for the Linn Benton Lincoln Educational Service District. Before that, she was the high school success coordinator and dean of students at Corvallis High School, according to the news release.

She also worked as the post graduate specialist at the CSD office, and a counselor at Corvallis and College Hill high schools.

She holds a bachelor's in child and family studies from Portland State University, as well as a master's in counselor education, with a specialization in school counseling, according to the release.

"We are excited to have Cathy return to the Corvallis School District," Superintendent Ryan Noss said a statement.

"Her knowledge of career pathways for our students and ability to build relationships with staff will make her a tremendous asset to Crescent Valley High School."