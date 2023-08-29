Corvallis School District staff gathered Tuesday, Aug. 29 for a boisterous pep-rally of their own, starting the year on an energetic note before classes begin next week.

Teachers, school board members, educational assistants, custodians, office managers and more, funneled into the Corvallis High School gymnasium for a morning rally to hear encouraging words from their superintendent and alumni guest speakers.

That included current Miss Oregon winner Manju Bangalore, OSU biology instructor David Hubert and Casa Latinos Unidos youth-coordinator Gustavo Esparza.

They also heard remarks from the district's two union leaders who represent teaching and classified staff (think educational assistants, bus drivers, and other support staff).

It had the air of a spirit-day assembly, only with mandatory professional development sessions scheduled afterward.

Cliques of staff, for instance, blurted out short chants and songs when Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder called out their school.

Cheldelin Middle School staff notably stomped the bleachers to some powerful effect.

The new year marked a fresh start for those gathered at the gym, like Phil Escanlar, a behavioral specialist at Mountain View Elementary School, who's looking forward to seeing bright new faces in the classroom.

The beginning of the school year also represents a return to normalcy, like for Maxine Agather, an office manager at Franklin K-8, which finally wrapped up big construction projects this summer.

The rally also serves as a welcome for new staff like Katie Watson, a health services assistant at Lincoln Elementary, who's also a transplant from Madison, Wisconsin.

"I'm really looking forward to everything," she said.

Of course, teachers were also grateful to have a newly approved contract with the district, which the school board ratified at their latest meeting.

Teachers applauded the news when Corvallis Education Association President Christa Schmeder spoke in front of the gym's packed bleachers.

She acknowledged the process was a collaborative effort by the district and union, and implored educators to advocate for their needs and familiarize themselves with the agreement.

"It's only as good as we enforce it," she told the crowd.

The new three-year agreement was finalized late this summer, after a prolonged negotiation hit snags around cost-of-living adjustments.

An earlier proposal by the union called for a raise of 8%. The district had offered 6%.

Both parties appeared to have met somewhere in the middle with a 7.5% raise this year, followed by a 5% raise next year, and a 4% raise the year afterward.

Superintendent Ryan Noss said it was a good feeling having negotiations settled before the school year starts.

"It allows us to continue our focus on welcoming students back," he said.

Schmeder was also grateful to start the year with an ironed-out contract and said the new compensation package would help attract teachers to the district.

"It's still going to be expensive to live in Corvallis, but it's going to allow those people to imagine a future where they can live in Corvallis and work in Corvallis," she said, adding that the package would help the district retain veteran educators too.

The contract also includes language around the district's behavior guidelines that clarifies classroom management policy for staff, students and teachers, and makes procedures for dealing with student behavior more consistent across the district, according to Schmeder.

"If kids transition between schools, they'll know the expectations at one school are the same as the other school," she said.

Melissa Straughan, a third and fourth-grade math teacher at Letitia Carson Elementary School praised the agreement.

"The contract we have here is so supportive of teachers," she said.

While teachers will have some measure of stability for three years, the district's classified union will begin bargaining over their new contract at the end of this year. Schmeder told staff during her rally remarks that teachers would have their backs.

Mary Marshall, the classified union president, was in good spirits when she spoke at the rally on Tuesday morning.

"I know as classified we had a rough end to the year, but we're coming back here this year positive," she told the crowd. Over 40 positions, mostly classified, were cut by the district back in June.

Schools are scheduled to open next Tuesday, Sept. 5, right after Labor Day.

