For 16 years, Matt King has taught English at Corvallis High School, combining his love for literature and working with young people.

He's been recognized for his work outside the classroom too. In fact, the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation awarded him a Golden Apple Award in 2021 for helping students and families wrestling with trauma.

But when school starts again on Sept. 5, King won't be returning. Taking a leave of absence, he'll be working on a master's in applied psychology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

He plans to work with young people again, just in a clinical setting.

It's a decision long in the making. Even when he started teaching in 2007, King knew the job wasn't easy. But now, especially post-pandemic, he finds less of the job fits into the 40-hour work week, whether it's district meetings, or managing heightened student needs.

"It's just a crowding out of things that make teaching really fulfilling and worthwhile," he said. "It feels like pressure is coming from all sides."

King isn't alone in the district. According to other Corvallis teaching staff, the job has never been more exhausting, with increased student behavioral challenges, cuts to support staff and concerns over fair pay top of mind.

The burnout is causing some to rethink their positions at the district — though a tentative contract agreement reached last week, on Aug. 2, with the teachers' union might make a difference.

The pressure's on

Burnout and turnover aren't a new phenomenon, but schools nationwide have seen a sharper number of teachers retiring since the pandemic, according to Susan Gardner, dean of the College of Education at Oregon State University.

"We have also seen a decline in the amount of, one, people interested in becoming teachers, and two, retention levels for current teachers," she said.

While current enrollment at OSU's College of Education has ticked up in recent years, it does ebb and flow, Gardner said.

Retention is a problem Christa Schmeder sees at the Corvallis School District. She's a ceramics teacher and the president of the Corvallis Education Association.

"There are so many people that we never would have believed would have left education. Or Corvallis," Schmeder said, referring to veteran educators like King.

Erin Ordeman, a fourth-grade teacher at Bessie Coleman Elementary, has witnessed the same thing.

She's taught at the district for six years and has always wanted to be an educator and knows staff at her district who've felt that same passion — who are leaving anyway.

Challenges

One factor driving some teachers away from the classroom: student behavioral challenges, exacerbated by multiple years of online or hybrid learning.

Students "missed over a year of social time with their peers, of learning how to regulate their emotions in a classroom," Ordeman said.

Ellie VanDevelder saw the consequences of that firsthand.

This last school year, she worked as a behavioral specialist at Linus Pauling Middle School, responding to calls about students leaving classrooms, drug use and aggressive physical behavior.

"Being a behavioral specialist is exceptionally difficult," she said.

Back in February, she was one of several Linus Pauling staff members who organized a walkout during a school day to express their frustrations with students' disruptive behavior.

Teachers from both Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools later met with district Superintendent Ryan Noss to discuss ways to support staff.

In March, however, multiple Corvallis middle school teachers and administrators reached out to Mid-Valley Media, sharing deep concerns about classroom safety and a lack of district support. One teacher said there was no protocol for when students act out violently in the classroom.

In May, a 12-year-old Linus Pauling student was arrested following an altercation that sent a staff member to the hospital.

For Ordeman, working with students post-COVID-19 restrictions, even at the grade school level, is overwhelming.

"What I experience in my school and what I hear from my colleagues, and not just in this district but all over, is that it's all very different."

"It's why people look at other jobs," she added. "We cry out for more behavioral support, and then our behavioral support gets cut."

Earlier this summer, the school district approved its latest budget, cutting 43 positions. Most of those were such classified support positions as educational assistants and behavioral specialists.

According to district officials, the bulk of those positions were created with federal COVID-19 relief funding designed to boost support in the classroom at the height of the pandemic. That funding has now dried up.

In her 12 years of teaching, Schmeder said she's never seen misbehavior like this, but she doesn't lay the blame on students for teacher exhaustion.

"The reason for burnout, I think, is more systemic than that."

Schmeder and Ordeman believe certain staff have left the classroom because of a lack of district support on these issues, in addition to a lack of pay.

A tentative deal?

Loss of support staff, classroom safety and concerns over fair compensation are key reasons contract negotiations between teachers and the district extended into late summer.

The Corvallis Education Association's last proposal requested an 8% cost of living adjustment. The district offered 6%.

But the two sides appeared to have closed the gap at a recent meeting held at Lincoln Elementary School.

Bargaining teams for the district and union reached a tentative agreement last week. Schmeder, union president, wouldn't share specifics because she wanted to brief her union members first, but did say the agreement addressed safety, workload and pay.

District spokesperson Kelly Locey also said the deal responded to teachers' concerns.

"Having this agreement in place before the start of the school year addresses one of the stressors our teachers were facing," she wrote in an email to Mid-Valley Media.

That agreement includes a brand-new framework for addressing misbehavior, and that it represents a big systemic shift in how the district responds to incidents in the classroom, according to Schmeder.

It also includes a new compensation package. While Schmeder didn't provide details, she said it's the most holistic in her 12 years at the district.

"There were a lot of happy tears shed when the district came back with their final proposal," she said.

"It's a lot easier to feel respected when the district puts money on the table," she said.

She hopes union members will vote to ratify the agreement near the end of the month, and that its passage will allow district officials and teachers to focus 100% of their attention on students this upcoming year.

"When people go through marriage counseling and they work through their issues, they can put all of their energy on their kids and go back to what's important," she analogized.

She added that conversations around workload and safety would continue, even after a contract is approved.

Before news of the potential agreement, Erin Ordeman worried that if the district and teachers union continued to move further apart, Corvallis would lose its best educators, teachers and support staff.

"You lose people who don't feel like you're valued where you're at," she said.

"This can be the place that people want to be. But I think we have to invest more in the people that are in the trenches every day to do that," she added.

