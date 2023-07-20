After Oregon Senate Republicans ended their weekslong walkout in June, lawmakers wrapped up this year's legislative session with days to spare, passing a slew of education bills.

This included a record $10.2 billion investment in the state's K-12 schools.

But even with increased state funding, the Corvallis School District cut more than 40 positions last month — mostly from classified, or nonteaching, staff.

Lost positions

In April, Corvallis teachers rallied outside the Benton County Courthouse to protest potential staffing cuts resulting from the state's initial and insufficient $9.9 billion funding proposal.

While lawmakers eventually increased funding, they did so after the Corvallis School Board had already adopted its 2023-24 budget.

The district often approves a budget before the state does, Superintendent Ryan Noss said by email, adding the state's funding increase was important to maintaining current programs for students.

Still, the district's new budget cuts 43 positions, with classified staff bearing the brunt of the losses.

Those cuts are largely due to the expiration of one-time pandemic relief funds, Noss said.

According to the superintendent, the majority was used to boost support staff numbers — knowing the staffing increase would be unsustainable after the relief funds lapsed.

Some classified staff who lost jobs, including educational assistants or behavioral specialists, were reshuffled into different positions. That can mean an employee is moved to a different building or different school within the district.

That can also mean pay cuts if the new positions offer lower salaries and require fewer hours, said Mary Marshall, president of the Oregon School Employees Association chapter in Corvallis, which represents local classified staff.

"We have pretty low morale right now," Marshall said.

She was notified in April that her own classified job as a registrar was in jeopardy, along with 50 others. Hers was ultimately one of the 43 cut in June, though she since has been rehired as a specialist for the district's student information system.

For Marshall, the loss of so many positions all at once, especially educational assistants, was really hard.

"Now it makes a classroom of 25 to 30 seem that much bigger," she said.

Educational assistants, or EAs, support learning instruction and work directly with students in groups or sometimes one-on-one, whether it's in the classroom, cafeteria or on the playground.

Those lost positions will be felt drastically by teachers and students, said Christa Schmeder, president of the Corvallis Education Association, the union that represents teachers and other certificated staff.

She also worries the cuts will hurt staff diversity, especially among younger workers, because there are fewer barriers to becoming an EA than a licensed teacher.

"We're disproportionately talking away folks that some of our students see themselves in," Schmeder said.

Contract negotiations continue

The loss of support staff, especially in regard to classroom safety, had been one of the sticking points in contract negotiations between the CEA and the Corvallis School District.

While Schmeder credited the district for working hard to address many of those concerns through bargaining, the matter of salary raises remains unresolved.

The CEA's latest proposal requests an 8% cost of living adjustment. The district has offered 6%.

With another bargaining session scheduled in early August, Schmeder said she worries teachers could start the school year, which begins Sept.5, without a contract.

"It's so scary," Schmeder said. "Even though everyone believes that we're going to eventually get to an agreement, depending on how long that takes it can have pretty big financial implications for our members."

While Olivia Meyers Buch, director of Finance & Operations, said she understands teacher frustration over losing support staff in the classroom, she said it's difficult to both raise salaries and restore certain classified positions, given the current financial situation.

"If our certified association wants to be paid higher salaries than we budgeted, that's going to shift money over into that area. But if they also want us to maintain the level of support in the classroom that we had previously used one time funding for, that's a competing interest."

Reserve funding to the rescue?

According to Schmeder, one way to free up more money is to tap into the district's reserve funds, which operate like a savings account.

It's a bit of a complicated process.

The district keeps a total of 12.5% of its funding — money from local property taxes and the state — in different reserve pools.

The contingency reserve, for example, is used for unplanned expenses, like replacing a boiler, while the district's rainy-day fund is tapped during such financial crises as recessions.

If the school board were to approve using reserve money to cover budget shortfalls, however, current policy requires the district to devise a plan to replenish that money within three years.

"I am concerned about our ability to refill those funds within the following two years," Noss said in an email statement, pointing to the district's declining enrollment and uncertain funding from Salem in the future, like the uncertainty created by the Republican walkout last term.

For Buch, dipping into reserves, which are generally used for emergencies, to pay for such ongoing costs as salaries and benefits is like dipping into your savings account to pay the electric bill.

"But if you're dipping into your savings account to pay your electric bill each month, that's going to be problematic down the road," Buch said.

However, at least one school board member has indicated an interest in reviewing the current reserve policy.

"I think there's going to be a big conversation for us in the fall when the board is back in session," Terese Jones said, adding that two newly elected board members will be wading into the discussion too.

Budget revisions going forward

With increased state funding, along with yet-to-be determined fall enrollment numbers and tax revenues, Buch said the district would likely adjust its financial outlook this winter, when budgets are normally reworked.

A yet agreed upon contract for teachers adds another layer of complexity to budget revisions.

If there's no resolution after the next bargaining session on Aug. 2, Buch said mediation may be a direction the district takes, although that path remains uncertain.

While Schmeder has expressed frustration with the district's current position on finances, she believes teachers and district officials share the same intentions.

"I think everyone has the same goal, which is we want to keep the best teachers possible for our kids in Corvallis," she said.

