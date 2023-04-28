Hundreds of Corvallis School District educators, students and community members gathered in solidarity Thursday, April 27 outside the Benton County Courthouse to support the 50 staff members who may be laid off as a result of statewide budget cuts.
But it’s not too late to turn things around.
Gallery: Corvallis educators protest at courthouse over incoming state budget cuts.
A sea of red flooded the steps of the Benton County Circuit Court as educators, families and other community members protested incoming budget cuts on Thursday April 23.
If Gov. Tina Kotek's most recent proposal for the state's educational budget goes through it could lead to a deficit of over 5 million dollars for the Corvallis School District. If unchanged this deficit could result in the firing of up to 50 educational support staff in the district.
Red was worn by the protesters as a symbol of solidarity as a part of their "#RedforED" campaign. Exactly 50 black t-shirts emblazoned with red x's were made to be worn to symbolize the 50 jobs that could be possibly lost as a result of the budget cuts.
The state needs to shell out $10.3 billion to adequately fund education for Oregon students, according to the Oregon Department of Education. Instead, Gov. Tina Kotek is proposing a $9.9 billion fund, a number far below what is recommended by ODE’s Quality Education Model, which provides legislators with an idea of how much money is needed to adequately fund schools.
Corvallis schools' share is just over 1% of the fund, Superintendent Ryan Noss said, and if the current proposal goes through, the district will face a deficit of nearly $5 million — the equivalent of 50 staffing positions.
People are also reading…
- An unhoused story: Corvallis woman has good job but no home
- Highway 20 construction prompts these changes between Albany, Corvallis
- At one Corvallis park, workers clear a dam by day; beavers return at night
- OSU athletic director Scott Barnes hospitalized
- OSU softball: Hammoude makes Oregon State history
- Two Albany pharmacies will close their doors next month
- Corvallis seeks help in cleaning up trash around homeless encampments
- Philomath man accused of multiple Dollar Tree robberies
- With state funds in doubt, Corvallis schools could face a $5M hole
- OSU football: Fans show their support at Spring Showcase
- Scott Barnes out of intensive care
- How Albany is adding diversity to the shelves at its library
- Paranormal circus creeps into Corvallis
- OSU women's basketball: Goodman returns to program as assistant coach
- Editorial: A Tale of two counties: Kudos to one, but not the other
Evan Walker is one of the many classified, or nonteaching, staffers who was informed a couple of weeks ago that his job was in jeopardy. A first-year educational assistant with the Urban Farm program at College Hill, Walker said he’s worried for the staff who will be left behind with no support.
“It sets a dangerous precedent for people coming into the profession that they'll have to handle more with less,” he said.
Walker wore a black shirt with a bright red X taped over his torso. He matched with 49 others who represented the hypothetical behavioral and support staff destined to lose their jobs if the budget goes through, and if the district does not choose to make the cuts elsewhere.
According to Kotek’s website, education is a Top 3 priority for the governor. Along with homelessness and mental health, education and child care issues are among her promises to improve for Oregonians.
Christa Schmeder, union president for the Corvallis Education Association, organized the event and handed out #RedforEdCSD T-shirts. Educators, families and advocates held up signs as cars honked in support of support staff keeping their jobs.
Corvallis school board members Sami Al-Abdrabbuh and Shauna Tominey attended the rally, as well as Superintendent Ryan Noss.
While Al-Abdrabbuh said he cannot speak to staffing decisions until the budget is finalized, he encourages people to be laser-focused on urging state leaders to increase the School State Fund.
“This is the worst proposal I’ve seen since 2011,” he said. “It will have catastrophic impacts.”
Amanda McBride teaches at Linus Pauling Middle School, and she was one of eight staff members who walked out on the job Feb. 20 to protest the administration’s lack of support and resources for misbehaving students.
Education has changed, she said, and today’s educators teach more than academics; they teach the “whole child.” For many children, it takes several staff members to help elevate the lagging academic and behavioral skills that students are lacking post-pandemic.
“Every single day we show up to meet them where they are, but we can only wear so many hats,” McBride said. “It's the human condition to carry as much as you can, and right now your schools are carrying it all.”
She called for proactive measures, not just reactions.
Students are also feeling the pressure of the impending cuts. Charlotte Patel, a junior at Crescent Valley High School and student board representative, said she can’t help but feel scared for the future of the school district in which she grew up.
“Not only is the district taking away job positions, they are taking away the necessary supports that our students require,” Patel said. “I truly think there are better solutions.”
Outside of school, parents will feel the impact of behavioral and support staff being let go.
Caty Contreras-Colin tutors mothers how to tutor their children who don’t get the necessary educational support they require at school. As a parent of color herself, she tearfully spoke in solidarity with the historically marginalized communities who will be most affected by these budget cuts.
“These mothers and many other parents have a voice, and it isn’t being heard,” Contreras-Colin said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Fourth-grade teacher Erin Jamison-Ordeman said the 2021-22 school year was the toughest she ever faced, and if she hadn’t had the support of her behavior staff and education assistants, it would have set her over the edge.
“I don’t think that I can do my job without them,” she said. “I’ll feel really defeated if I can’t support my students.”
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Joanna Mann
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.