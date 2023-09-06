Tuesday, Sept. 5, marked the first day of school for students at the Corvallis School District. For some, it represented a return to the same locker or a familiar classroom.

But for students at College Hill, the district's alternative high school, the first day was all about settling into new-and-improved digs after a yearlong renovation.

It's actually the first time College Hill senior Evie Baker has been on the high school's premises. She transferred to the program last year — when students and staff were relocated to the district office and used cubicle dividers for classrooms.

"I'm excited to be in actual classrooms and to have a gym and all of that," she said.

The school's $11.2 million renovation was part of a $200 million bond project, approved by voters in 2018, which recently wrapped up this summer with the completion of construction and renovation efforts across the district.

The College Hill school program, which offers students more individualized instruction and alternative paths to graduation, is housed at the Harding Center.

During the last school year, the facility underwent a significant revamp that included classroom expansions, seismic upgrades, roofing, boiler and pipe work.

For students like Celia Frazier, a College Hill senior who's also been a student representative to the district's school board for two years, the updated facility was worth the wait, even if it meant completing her junior year at the district's main office.

"It was a change for sure, but I'm glad that we're back here because it seems way nicer from when I was a sophomore," Frazier said.

Baker also felt a little weird sharing a space with administrators last year, but said she's happy to cap off her high school career at the revamped Harding Center.

She said she previously struggled at Crescent Valley High School and transferred to College Hill after her sophomore year.

"I automatically loved it. It's amazing here," Baker said, who's excited to take a psychology course and a construction math class this school year. She plans to complete all of her required credits by January.

Her friend Maddi Palmer, another senior, was also a transfer from Crescent Valley.

Palmer decided to make the jump to College Hill after struggling during the height of the pandemic. She said she wasn't getting enough support at school.

She noticed a turnaround in her grades soon after.

"It was really nice to come here and then all of sudden just be like, 'I guess I am good at school,'" Palmer said.

College Hill junior Armando Escobedo transferred into the program during the final semester of last school year. He's excited to work on completing his graduation requirements early, while his friend, junior Cash Lalley, is excited to learn building and welding through the school's construction program.

Both appreciated the school's renovation, with Escobedo remembering how old the building looked just a couple years prior.

"It's a complete remake for sure," he said.

At a morning assembly at the school gymnasium, Principal Eric Wright welcomed students as they filtered into the updated Harding Center and told them they would all get a chance to tour their new and improved surroundings.

Wright told Mid-Valley Media he was happy to have students and staff back together at the new facility.

"The building is beautiful," he said.

Related stories: