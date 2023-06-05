For some young people, making up for lost time is the furthest thing from their minds.

For Nahani Jackson, catching up and getting ahead meant staying focused in her race against the clock.

A graduating senior at College Hill, Corvallis’ alternative high school, 18-year-old Jackson ran through around two school years of work in less than a year.

It’s no small feat for Jackson, who has overcome endless relocating and family instability, earning not only her diploma but also the honor of speaking at her commencement ceremony.

“It’s been two weeks at a school, move town, move state,” Jackson said. “School definitely wasn’t the main priority.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Jackson was in her sophomore year at Corvallis High School. Remote learning online wasn’t working for her, so she put her education on hold and went to work.

Her junior and senior years whizzed past. In the meantime, she did demanding physical labor as a ranch stable hand.

“It was really hard seeing my graduating class graduate without me,” she said. Add to that the trauma of losing a friend in a car crash.

As time passed, Jackson realized the only way to reach the next step in life was to get her diploma. She also realized going back to a “regular” high school wasn’t for her. She heard about College Hill from friends, discovering the independent study approach was exactly what she needed.

“This is so much better of a community because it’s smaller. It’s more personal, it’s more on your terms; you get your work done,” she said. “I finished 15 classes between September and two months ago.”

At breakneck speed, Jackson took four writing classes, government, health, science, math, and other studies as well as a college science course. Plus Ultimate Frisbee — after all, you need some physical education in school.

The biggest part of that was teaching herself how to learn, she said, and building trusting relationships with the teachers, who want students to show up to benefit themselves, not just fill another classroom seat.

With the social landscape already forever altered by the pandemic, charging ahead alone wasn’t as hard for her as it might have been, Jackson said. When she returned to school, she wasn’t concerned with socializing — she was on a mission to succeed.

After graduation, Jackson plans on attending Linn-Benton Community College, then pursuing more education related to the field of physical therapy.

Jackson describes herself as hardworking, outgoing and goal-oriented. Language Arts teacher Anne Foltz would agree, adding that Jackson is a leader who brings a level of maturity and a thirst for knowledge that make her stand out.

“Nahani made it easy because she came so enthusiastic from the beginning,” Foltz said. “She knew she needed to get it done.”

It’s not all work and no play for Jackson though. Foltz said the impending graduate enjoys such recreational activities as hiking, popping her head up from the books to plan out journeys and inviting other students along.

She’s also “a beast” at Ultimate Frisbee, Foltz said.

Wherever she ends up next, Jackson has a mantra that drives her productivity: do less of what she regrets and more of what she wants.

The biggest regret? Wasted time. But she’s also mature enough to know when she needs a pause to let go of the stress that comes with nonstop grinding.

“It’s not meditating or even reflecting. It’s just a moment of being away from everything to just feel my shoulders drop or something like that,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s advice on succeeding: Education is important to getting ahead; it can take you where you want to go.

