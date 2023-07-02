Henry came to Oregon State University in 1969 after a stint in the Air Force, then helped form what is today the Linn Benton NAACP, working with numerous agencies, public and private, on issues such as affirmative action, education, social justice and legislative action.

“He wanted to focus on where the needs were,” current Linn Benton NAACP leader Jason J. Dorsette said of Henry in 2021 interview. “He carved out time to do that, and as a civically engaged leader, a political leader and an educator, he connected with local leaders and local education to engage with those people and start there.”