The man who helped start the Corvallis chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People went missing but has been found.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday afternoon, July 1, that Calvin Henry, now 83, who has dementia, likely walked away from his Corvallis home between 5 p.m. Friday, June 30 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Although there was no follow-up press release, a Facebook post was later updated to say Henry had been found.
Henry came to Oregon State University in 1969 after a stint in the Air Force, then helped form what is today the Linn Benton NAACP, working with numerous agencies, public and private, on issues such as affirmative action, education, social justice and legislative action.
“He wanted to focus on where the needs were,” current Linn Benton NAACP leader Jason J. Dorsette said of Henry in 2021 interview. “He carved out time to do that, and as a civically engaged leader, a political leader and an educator, he connected with local leaders and local education to engage with those people and start there.”
If you have seen Henry, Benton County Sheriff's deputies ask that you contact dispatch at 541-766-6911.
