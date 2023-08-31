A Eugene man has been criminally charged over a fatal paraglider crash south of Corvallis.

Two men were flying on the paraglider when it went down in the Willamette River on July 1, leaving the passenger dead.

Jarrod Kaplan, 56, was arraigned on felony criminally negligent homicide and pleaded not guilty Thursday, Aug. 31 in Benton County Circuit Court. He’s accused of causing the death of 51-year-old Benjamin Quady.

Authorities said the two took off from Irish Bend Park, flew north along the river, and were headed back when they crashed. First responders found Quady submerged but still hooked up to the paraglider. He was declared dead at the scene.

A call reporting that an ultralight aircraft crashed in the Willamette River near Peoria came in around 7 a.m. July 1, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies later learned the aircraft was a Fenix AirTap Paramotor paraglider.

Two fishermen on a boat reportedly helped rescue Kaplan, who was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Kaplan admitted to investigators that he was reckless in his flying, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office report. He said he decided to fly down near the water to wave to the same fishermen who later rescued him, the report states.

The fishermen told authorities Kaplan came “dangerously close” to them and caught the parachute element of the aircraft in power lines running across the river, according to the report, which notes Kaplan later said he never saw said powerlines.

“Kaplan disregarded one of the most important rules of flying and abandoned situational awareness, fixating on the fishermen and not seeing the power lines that crossed in front of him,” Deputy Kim Lovik wrote in the report.

Video from a Go-Pro camera attached to Quady’s helmet shows he was in the front seat of the paraglider as Kaplan dipped to an “extremely low” altitude, the report states, adding there is a clearly visible powerline directly in the flight path.

The video shows Quady struggling and ultimately dying, and Kaplan does not appear to even try helping Quady, according to the report.

Kaplan is reportedly a trained paraglider operator who knew the risks of flying where he couldn’t safely land in an emergency. The Sheriff’s Office report states Kaplan had control of the aircraft when it crashed; Quady did not have access to any controls.

Despite having used flotation devices when flying over water at prior times, Kaplan did not have them equipped that day, the report states.

“(Kaplan) created a hazard to other persons and property by becoming fixated on flying low over the fisherman, thus capsizing the paraglider into the river, causing the death of the occupant and a hazard to the fisherman,” Lovik wrote in the report.

Kaplan is listed online as a co-founder of the Eugene cannabis cultivator, processor and wholesale distributor, SugarTop Buddery.

The company’s website says Kaplan, born and raised in New York, worked as a child actor for The Guiding Light soap opera, earned a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University and also worked for Cirque du Soleil before focusing on growing medical cannabis after a shoulder injury.

Benton County Jail listed Kaplan as in custody Thursday. Court records indicate a bail security of $50,000 and noted he must surrender his passport to authorities prior to being released, should the security be posted.