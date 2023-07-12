A car prowler landed a big score last week, having stolen body armor and ammunition belonging to a police officer from a personal vehicle parked in a northwest Corvallis neighborhood.

The thief smashed a truck window in the 3900 block of Northwest Witham Hill Drive and made off with the goods sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday, July 7, according to a Corvallis Police Department report.

A black 5.11 TacTec plate carrier — a vest with ammo pouches — filled with AR500 armor plates was taken, the Corvallis police report states.

The plate carrier had green pouches holding two Magpul rifle magazines and two Sig Sauer P226 magazines, according to the report. The magazines were loaded with Speer Gold Dot ammunition, which is popular among law enforcement.

The body armor was adorned with custom green and yellow police patches, an American flag, an O+ blood type patch, and a patch reading NKDA, which typically means "no known drug allergies."

The theft victim was identified as Matthew Zoll, a police officer serving with the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety.

Zoll was not immediately available for comment. He’s a former Springfield Police Department officer hired by OSU in February, according to Department of Public Safety Standards and Training records.

The records indicate Zoll was first hired in Springfield in December 2020, and he resigned in October 2021.

An OSU spokesperson said the body armor was Zoll’s personal property and unrelated to his role at the campus.

The Corvallis Police Department report pegged the cost of the stolen plate carrier and contents, which also included a CAT windlass tourniquet, at $835. With no cameras and a lack of suspect information, the case was discontinued, the report states.

A CPD spokesperson said the theft should serve as a reminder to avoid leaving valuables in vehicles.

