Accused of murdering his girlfriend, a Blodgett man is scheduled for trial next month in Benton County Circuit Court.

When he was arrested in July 2021, James Loren Anderson, 36, claimed Angela Christian committed suicide by driving down an embankment off Marys Peak Road. Christian was 33 years old when she died.

Anderson eventually guided law enforcement to Christian’s 2000 Cadillac DeVille and her body, according to a police record, but head and facial injuries sustained by the victim before her death and other evidence led authorities to question Anderson's version of events.

Charged with second-degree murder and second-degree corpse abuse, Anderson also faces allegations of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon from a prior domestic assault case in which he threatened to kill Christian with a baseball bat. A no-contact order had been issued for that incident.

Anderson told police that Christian picked him up in her vehicle in Philomath and they went to Marys Peak, saying when he stepped out to urinate, he made a “smart ass remark,” and she drove away without him. He acknowledged the no-contact order but said she texted him daily, and he was worried about her.

After waiting around for a couple of hours, Anderson said he walked down the mountain and got a ride to his father’s house, the police record states. He later told investigators Christian had committed suicide. He allegedly gave the same story to Christian’s father when calling for a ride, police said.

Anderson’s father told authorities his son said he was worried police would think he had something to do with Christian’s death. He also said his son had come home distraught, grabbed a rifle, and threatened to shoot himself if his father talked to investigators, indicating he would be given a life sentence if that happened.

Christian’s father went to check on her at her Albany residence and found blood inside the home, according to the police record.

Officers canvassing the neighborhood surrounding the 1300 block of Hood Street Southeast said a neighbor heard a woman screaming in distress in the area and what sounded like pounding for about 30 minutes the day before, the record states.

While interviewing Anderson, a detective noticed that his right hand, his dominate hand, was abnormally swollen compared to his left, according to the police record.

Anderson is scheduled for a 10-day jury trial, starting Oct. 17. A November 2022 trial was canceled to further prepare an adequate defense, court documents state. The defense counsel was not assigned until October of that year.

Court records show Anderson was previously convicted of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance, second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

